Former Hokies CB Dante Lovett Transfers to UCLA

Of the names to enter the portal after Brent Pry's firing, cornerback Dante Lovett was a key one to watch. He was the most experienced defensive back on the roster, who was expected to take a major step in his development after the loss of Monsoor Delane and Dorian Strong. Now, Lovett will take his talents to the Big Ten.

Lovett saw a wealth of reps over the recent years. He made 29 appearances for Virginia Tech and started twice in his three seasons with the Hokies. The 6-foot, 200-pound corner had one of the lone highlights in Virginia Tech's last bowl game, intercepting Max Brosmer in the 2025 Duke's Mayo Bowl.

There was some hope when James Franklin was brought in that Lovett could be persuaded into returning to Blacksburg. The recruitment he's pulled off with his former Penn State talent, plus the talent he's retained, made this hope a possibility. When Pry was brought back as defensive coordinator, a potential return began to make even more sense on paper.

With no interest being known between the two sides, a return for Lovett remained hypothetical. He'll now continue his collegiate career with UCLA. The DeMatha Catholic product was ranked the 39th corner in 247Sports' transfer portal rankings. He'll join former JMU head coach Bob Chesney in the move from Virginia to the Golden State.

Roster Implications

Cornerback remains a glaring need for the Hokies. They lack a true boundary corner, a big difference from the identity of their room a couple of seasons ago. Lovett was an athletic corner who was experienced manning up in the slot or dropping back deep in zone coverage. His one downside was his size. He's not undersized, but he lacked the modern build of an outside corner.

Franklin has moved into the portal with increased urgency. He's acquiring players with high upside at some of the most important positions in the sport. They just landed Ethan Grunkemeyer, Matt Henderson, and Daniel Jennings from Penn State. One of the nation's best corners, AJ Harris, announced his departure from Happy Valley as well. He could be one of the top names brought in for a visit if Franklin continues to tap into that pipeline.

Troy Trojans cornerback Jaquez White (8) tackles Clemson Tigers running back Adam Randall (8) Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025 during the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina. | Alex Martin/Greenville News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The offseason won't just be about poaching Penn State players. Troy transfer CB Jaquez White was on campus for a visit this past week. A four-star VA corner was just released from his letter of intent. Andre Clark Jr. is withdrawing his commitment to Michigan following the firing of Sherrone Moore. He fits the mold for what the Hokies are looking for going forward in the secondary.

The loss of Lovett was always going to hurt. His familiarity with Pry and the culture in Blacksburg would've been helpful amidst the transition between regimes. Franklin has worked diligently to fill every hole on the roster. Expect that trend to apply to corner above all else.

