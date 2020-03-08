After two years in Kansas City, there’s a very real possibility former Virginia Tech DB Kendall Fuller will return to the Washington Redskins, the franchise that drafted him four years ago.

Ben Standig, who covers the Redskins for The Athletic, was the first reporter to link Fuller to Washington. The versatile DB is coming off a massive showing in the Super Bowl where he sealed the game with a interception in the final minutes.

Here’s the excerpt from Standig’s piece mentioning Fuller as a possible target for Washington:

Ben Standig links former VT DB Kendall Fuller to Washington Redskins in free agency

NBC Washington followed up with a piece mentioning Fuller to D.C. While nothing is imminent right now, there’s something to be said for multiple Redskins beat reporters noting the team’s interest in a reunion with Fuller.

It will be interesting to see how it plays out, but Virginia Tech fans should welcome this move considering it would bring the former Hokie much closer to home.