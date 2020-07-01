Former Virginia Tech Defensive Back Kendall Fuller Named to ACC All-Decade Team

Wes Durham of the ACC Network put together his ACC All-Decade Team this week, and a former Virginia Tech Hokie made the cut on the list.

Former Virginia Tech defensive back and current member of the Washington Redskins, Kendall Fuller (2013-'15), was the lone member of the Hokies to make Durham's All-Decade Team for the ACC.

Fuller, a former 5-star recruit was the the second-highest rated recruit in Virginia Tech history behind running back Kevin Jones. After an injury-shortened 2015-16 campaign, Fuller left school early to enter the NFL Draft, capping off a productive 2+ year career in Blacksburg. He would later be picked in the 2016 draft with the 84th overall pick in the third round by the Redskins.

As a true freshman at Virginia Tech in 2013, Fuller appeared in 13 games for the Hokies. He recorded 58 total tackles and six interceptions to burst onto the scene as one of the best cornerbacks in the nation.

As a sophomore in 2014, Fuller had similar success, as he recorded 54 total tackles and two sacks to go along with two interceptions.

As mentioned, the 2015 campaign did not go as planned for Fuller, as he suffered a meniscus tear in his right knee prior to the start of the season. He appeared in three games later in the campaign, but only recorded seven tackles and one sack in limited playing time. His knee injury was the catalyst to him slipping in the draft past the first two rounds.

Fuller has developed in the NFL into one of the best slot corners in the league today. He displayed his prowess in this past year's Super Bowl, as he came down with the game-clinching interception to seal the victory for the Kansas City Chiefs.

His performance all season, as well as in the Super Bowl, landed him a lucrative contract in free agency this spring, as he inked a four-year deal worth up to $40 million, with $23.5 million guaranteed to return to the Washington Redskins.

For the full listing of the ACC's All-Decade Team, click here.