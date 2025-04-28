Former Virginia Tech Offensive Lineman Bob Schick Reveals Transfer Destination
After entering the transfer portal last week, former Virginia Tech offensive lineman Bob Schick has picked his new destination. According to 247Sports Chris Hummer, Schick is heading to the Big 12 and will play for Oklahoma State.
Per the Virginia Tech Athletics website, Schick logged 501 snaps last season en route to the Hokies averaging nearly 180 yards per game.
Throughout his three years as a Hokie, Schick marked 38 appearances in the maroon and orange, with nearly all of them under current head coach Brent Pry
In Pry's second year, the Hokies tallied the 22nd best rushing attack in the nation as the Hokies tallied almost 190 yards per game.
Schick was originally ranked as the 52nd recruit out of JUCO ranks before committing to the Hokies in 2020.
Yesterday, Virginia Tech made a big addition on the defensive line.
Georgia Southern defensive tackle Elhadj Fall recently disclosed that he will be completing a transfer to the Virginia Tech Hokies.
Fall hails from the Sun Belt, where in two full years, he established himself as one of the best defensive tackles in the conference. Fall recently was nominated to the 2024 All-Sun Belt Conference Honorable Mention.
According to Georgia Southern Athletics, last season Fall "Played in all 13 games, starting one … Saw action on 477 plays (436 defense, 42 special teams) … Had 20 tackles, including 4.5 for loss and 2.5 sacks … Also had a pass breakup, a quarterback hurry and a blocked PAT"
Fall stands at 6'4 weighing in at 290 pounds.
For Virginia Tech Football, the Hokies have gone through a major facelift over the last few months, with the exits of over 20 players and both offensive and defensive coordinators. The squad has seen massive restructuring with players departing the Hokies from every position group since the end of a disappointing 6-7 season under head coach Brent Pry. Pry did not leave all the changes on the field, as he went ahead and added new coordinators, Phillip Montgomery and Sam Siefkes, on either side of the ball as the school's new offensive and defensive coordinators.
