2025 NFL Draft: Grading Every Fit for the Hokies Drafted
The 2025 NFL Draft was a successful one for Virginia Tech.
While the Hokies available fell further than expected, that seemed to be a trend this year. All five selections were high-quality talent, some even All-Americans. Safe to say the NFL was invested in this past year's squad.
The league is another monster, however. It's not just about how talented a player is, it's how good of a fit they were drafted into. Here's how well each Hokie fits into their new homes.
Bhayshul Tuten - Jacksonville Jaguars
Grade: B
Tuten was the most talked-about prospect in this class for Virginia Tech. His monster of a day at the NFL Combine skyrocketed him to day two talks. Running backs typically fall in the draft, even in a generationally stacked class like 2025's.
The Jaguars have a busy room as it is. The emergence of Tank Bigsby led many to question whether Travis Etienne would be around for much longer. The Tuten selection emphasizes that further. With Etienne set to be a free agent next year, this could be great news for Tuten.
He'll likely have a dormant 2025, barring injury to any of Jacksonville's starting backs. The long-term fit, however, outshines the short-term fit. He might not be a three-down back in Duval, but he'll still have opportunities to impact when the time comes.
Jaylin Lane - Washington Commanders
Grade: A
The Commanders have an abundance of talent at wideout. Terry McLaurin is coming off a career year and the addition of Deebo Samuel will add some strength to Jayden Daniels' development. However, they have a wide open spot in the slot.
Jaylin Lane is the perfect compliment to the size and speed combo the Commanders have. He works the middle of the field with great success. He was an instinctive route runner at Virginia Tech and was blazing fast at the combine. Combine those traits with his ability to create after the catch makes this a home run selection.
Some may argue that Samuel could take away from Lane's production in the slot. The Commanders selecting him at the beginning of day three is a big enough investment to favor that they plan to utilize him immediately. At the very least, Lane's background as a returner will get him some early action on special teams.
Dorian Strong - Buffalo Bills
Grade: B+
Strong's slide down the draft was unprecedented. Many expected teams to look at Strong as early as round three. While his tape didn't look as good this year as 2023's, he still has all the traits to look for in a boundary corner.
His combine didn't help his case. He had some underwhelming testing that was improved on at his pro day. Despite those concerns, he still has a lot to like about Buffalo. The size is there and will easily be one of the best zone corners on their roster. The investment of Maxwell Hairston at 30th overall adds to the competition he'll have. However, the strength of Buffalo's secondary is in the slot.
The value may lead to some viewing Strong as a special teamer. However, Sean McDermott has been known to give players a shot when earned. The lack of known talent on the boundary gives Strong a real chance to contribute in 2025.
Antwaun Powell-Ryland - Philadelphia Eagles
Grade: B
The Eagles won the Super Bowl off the back of their defense. Their defensive line was dominant despite Vic Fangio not sending a blitz once.
Powell-Ryland only fell because of his measurements. His testing was good for him, being labeled as a power rusher. His arms have turned away multiple teams, but Howie Roseman wanted to give him a chance. His production over the last two seasons at Virginia Tech is unmatched. From a value perspective, this is a great pick.
The fit is concerning. Powell-Ryland currently sits behind Nolan Smith Jr., Bryce Huff, Josh Uche, and Azeez Ojulari. These are all athletic pass rushers with proven talent that will give Powell-Ryland the fight of his life. The Eagles have seen many prospects come through as late bloomers. Powell-Ryland's resilience will be tested, but he's fought through adversity before.
Aeneas Peebles - Baltimore Ravens
Grade: A-
I guess being an All-American isn't good enough for NFL teams.
Peebles and Powell-Ryland went back-to-back in the sixth round. The measurements are all you'll hear when scouts describe Peebles. He fought through that noise throughout his career. The tape tells you everything you need. He's a dynamic pass-rusher for an interior lineman. His get-off is among some of the draft's best. Peebles is a grinder in the trenches against the run. If he gets his hands on you, chances are you're coming down quick.
The Ravens have some opening at defensive tackle as well. Nnamdi Madubuike moves between defensive end and tackle. The other talent they have are relatively unproven. Peebles will be a rotational tackle to start, but could be a couple big plays away from increasing his snap count significantly. And big plays, he is most certainly capable of producing.