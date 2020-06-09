AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Former Virginia Tech Wide Receiver Ernest Wilford Making a Difference as Police Officer in Jacksonville

Bryan Manning

Ernest Wilford is one of the most prolific wide receivers in Virginia Tech history. When Wilford graduated at the conclusion of the 2003 season, he was the school’s all-time leader in career receptions.

Wilford held other records, such as the most receptions in a single season, most receiving yards in a game and most touchdown receptions in a game. While Wilford has fallen down the list in career numbers in recent seasons, he still holds single-game records for most yards (279) and touchdown receptions (four).

Wilford had a terrific career in Blacksburg, but unfortunately, most will only remember the dropped two-point conversion in a loss to Miami in 2001 that would’ve tied the game.

After his time in Blacksburg was up, the former All-Big East standout would enjoy a productive seven-year career in the NFL. Wilford spent four years with the Jacksonville Jaguars one with the Miami Dolphins before returning to Jacksonville for his final two seasons in 2009 and 2010.

Once his playing career ended, Wilford would join the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, where he remains today.

Last week, Wilford joined current players on the Jaguars for a march from the team’s stadium to the sheriff’s office to protest police brutality and systemic racism.

Afterward, Wilford spoke with WJXT to speak about why this is important to him.

“I was a Jaguar for seven years in the league and I’ve been a police officer for six years, but for 41 years I’ve been a black man,” Wilford said. “It’s very important I use my platform to let everyone know that black lives do matter. The murder of George Floyd was unbearable and it hurts. I want to make sure that I show my solidarity and let everyone know that I hear the voices and I want change. In order for change to be made, I have to show my support, so I will be that voice.”

It’s good to see a former Hokie continuing to make a positive impact in the lives of others long after his football career ended. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech lands UVA transfer long-snapper Enzo Anthony

Anthony, a close friend of Brock Hoffman and descendant of Thomas Jefferson, commits to Virginia Tech after one season in Charlottesville

Mike McDaniel

How Will the Hokies' Defense Look Under Justin Hamilton?

A look at some ways that new defensive coordinator Justin Hamilton could tweak Virginia Tech's attacking defense for the modern age.

Stephen Newman

The Unfinished Story of Jerod Evans

Former Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans recalls his experience in Blacksburg, as well as the obstacles he overcame to get where he is today.

Ricky LaBlue

by

KFrancis1010

Inside the Commitment: Rice transfer kicker Zach Hoban commits to Virginia Tech

Virginia Tech added a highly sought after specialist to their 2021 class on Friday night, as former Rice kicker Zach Hoban committed to the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech's Running Backs

Virginia Tech's running back room is the deepest it's been in quite some time

Stephen Newman

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 German Offensive Lineman Danijel Miletic

In a commitment that surprised many, the Hokies landed one of Germany's top 2021 offensive line prospects

Ryan Hartman

2020-21 Football Roster Breakdown: The State of Virginia Tech's Quarterbacks

The quarterback position is poised to be the strongest in years for Virginia Tech heading into the new football season

Stephen Newman

WATCH: 3-Star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll discusses VT commitment with SI All-American

Virginia Tech landed the commitment of 3-star defensive end Mattheus "Stretch" Carroll over the weekend. He discussed his decision with SI All-American.

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies showing interest in Delaware transfer Justyn Mutts

With one open scholarship spot available, Virginia Tech continues to inquire of players within the transfer portal

Jay Anderson

2021 3-star defensive end Mattheus Carroll commits to Virginia Tech

One of Virginia Tech's top 2021 defensive line targets announced his commitment to the Hokies on Sunday afternoon

Mike McDaniel