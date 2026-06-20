Four What-If's For Virginia Tech Football in 2026

Virginia Tech football is potentially on the precipice of its most fruitful season in years. Under the helm of new head coach James Franklin — the holder of a 128-60 record in his 11-plus years at Penn State — the Hokies welcome over 50 new players ahead of the 2026 season. Here are five what if's I have for the season, centered around their potential impact and ramifications:

No. 1: What if the Hokies' start-of-season slate proves to be more difficult than anticipated?

Virginia Tech's opening-four game slate is as follows: The Hokies open with VMI at Lane Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 5, before hosting Old Dominion a week later. In Week 3, they travel to College Park, Md., to play Maryland before making another trip — this one's to Chestnut Hill, Mass. — to play against Boston College on Sept. 26.

While VMI and Boston College went 1-11 and 2-10, respectively, and Maryland has gone 4-8 in each of its last three seasons, Virginia Tech hasn't beaten an out-of-conference Power Four team since 2017, and Old Dominion has represented a house of horrors of sort for Virginia Tech. In seven all-time matchups, the Hokies only hold a 4-3 advantage, and they lost last year's matchup, 45-26 — the contest, which Virginia Tech trailed in by as many as 31, served as the precursor for then-head coach Brent Pry's firing the next day.

Simply put, it's easy to view Virginia Tech starting the season at 2-2 as realistic, even if it is disappointing.

No. 2: What if Virginia Tech's influx of transfers doesn't immediately translate to on-field success?

While roster turnover has become commonplace in the transfer portal era, Virginia Tech's overhaul is significant even by modern standards. More than 50 newcomers will attempt to assimilate into Franklin's culture and schemes in just a matter of months.

Talent acquisition is important, but continuity remains one of the strongest predictors of success.

Franklin has a proven track record of roster management and building programs, but even elite coaches need time to build cohesion. If Virginia Tech struggles to develop continuity quickly, expectations surrounding a breakthrough season may need to be tempered.

No. 3: What if the Hokies finally receive consistent quarterback play?

For much of the past decade, Virginia Tech has lacked stability and production under center. Whether due to injuries, inconsistency or constant turnover, the Hokies haven't had a quarterback seize control of the position for an extended period.

Should Virginia Tech's signal-caller — presumably Ethan Grunkemeyer, a redshirt sophomore who followed Franklin from Penn State — thrive within that framework, the Hokies' offense could take a sizable leap forward.

An improved passing attack would alleviate pressure on the rushing game, create opportunities for the receiving corps and allow Virginia Tech to compete with the ACC's upper tier.

No. 4: What if James Franklin delivers an immediate culture shift on the field?

Virginia Tech hired Franklin with one goal in mind: restoring the program to national relevance. His resume suggests he is capable of doing exactly that. Franklin transformed Penn State into a perennial College Football Playoff contender and routinely assembled some of the nation's top recruiting classes.

Still, changing expectations is often more difficult than changing schemes. Franklni, however, has already made the push off the field to make the program "big-time" and "first-class" — two buzz words that wide receivers coach Fontel Mines utilized when discussing the changes to the program's operation.

Should Virginia Tech exceed expectations in Year 1, recruiting could accelerate even further than it already has, fan enthusiasm could reach levels not seen in years and the foundation for sustained success would be firmly established. The future isn't set in stone, however. The games obviously still need to be played.