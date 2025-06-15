Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: Cameron Seldon Pivots From Running Back To Hokies' New Wide Receiver
Though Virginia Tech's spring game was a rather dull affair, one player shone. That player was one of the Hokies' new wideouts: Cameron Seldon.
Coming out of the 2022 class, Seldon, who hails from Browns Store, VA, and was the state's top recruit that year, committed to Tennessee as a running back. Over the past two years, he ran for 224 yards and one rushing touchdown on 48 carries as the team's second-stringer.
However, Seldon recorded only one reception over his two years in Knoxville, which was a two-yard loss in a blowout win over Chattanooga. But over this spring, Seldon took over as the team's slot receiver.
"He catches the ball more naturally than I anticipated," Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry said to Tech Sideline after March 25's practice. "He's got really good speed, he's got a great build, he's got a really good work ethic.
"He's a really good-looking athlete that can run and has agility that works. He's got a burst. He's raw in a lot of areas, but we're excited to work with him."
In Virginia Tech's spring game on April 12, Seldon showed his explosive-play potential, grabbing the ball on a gadget play from fellow wideout Ayden Greene and taking it all the way for a 57-yard receiving touchdown.
"I didn't really have any thoughts, but when it happened, it was exciting," Seldon said. "I was running down the field by myself."
He didn’t record another reception that afternoon, but that was more a product of Virginia Tech’s deliberately vanilla game plan than anything else. The offense leaned heavily on the run and kept its cards close to the vest.
The upside? Seldon brings legitimate versatility to the Hokies’ offense. His 5.1 yards per carry in the SEC is a solid mark, albeit on limited touches, and now he’s showing potential as a weapon in the passing game. If Tech can unlock both elements, the former running back may find new life in Blacksburg.
If needed, Seldon can also serve as a gadget back — a versatile option who can take handoffs, motion into the backfield or be used creatively in short-yardage or red-zone situations.
Given that Seldon settled in as the slot receiver receiving first-team reps by the end of spring, being the No. 2 or No. 3 wideout option behind returner Ayden Greene and fellow transfer Donavon Greene seems realistic.
Seldon is a bit bulkier than your average slot receiver, but that's not a bad thing given his speed. Seldon was a track and field star in high school, becoming a Class 1A state champion in the 100-meter dash, holding the school record of 10.74 seconds. In addition, he also won the state championship in the 200-meter dash and 4x100-meter relay.
24/7 Sports' national recruiting analyst Brian Dohn described the 6-1, 211-pound player coming out of high school as "explosive in (the) open field to finish plays in the open."
Dohn also remarked that Seldon was a "smooth athlete with the ability to churn out YAC", and that he "gets off (the) line of scrimmage well and quickly gets into route."
Seldon also played linebacker in high school, meaning that he has experience with ball-tracking. His biggest weakness coming out of the high school ranks? Dohn said that Seldon needed "to continue to develop ball-tracking skills and show he can elevate and high-point balls in close quarters."
The shining example that underscores just how big he could be for the Hokies? Dohn branded Seldon as an "elite-level prospect with (the) build to play early in college at (a) top-15 program" and a player with the "potential to be (an) early-round NFL draft selection." Overall, Seldon is still raw as a collegiate receiver, but his natural athleticism and high school experience at the position make him a legitimate breakout candidate for 2025.