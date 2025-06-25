Fresh Faces At Virginia Tech: What Offensive Lineman Transfer Gavin Crawford Will Offer The Hokies This Fall
The Hokies are in the midst of a massive offensive line rebuild. Since the hiring of former West Virginia offensive line coach Matt Moore, the Hokies have been able to snap up some of the premier linemen in the Big 12.
Moore has enlisted a number of his corps that he had with him in Morgantown. Moore brought over four former Mountaineers in the likes of Lucas Austin, Kyle Altuner, Tomas Rimac, and Today's topic of our "Fresh Faces" series, Gavin Crawford.
But before we get into Crawford, let's talk about the accolades that Moore is bringing with him to Southwest Virginia.
When Tech head coach Brent Pry announced the hiring of Moore, he followed it up with this statement.
"I am thrilled to add Matt Moore to our staff. He brings extensive experience coaching offensive lines at the Power Four level. His proven ability to develop strong, tough offensive line units that play with exceptional physicality will be a tremendous asset to our program. His leadership and expertise align perfectly with our vision for Virginia Tech Football.”
Moore has spent time at a number of schools rising up the coaching ranks, once being awarded a Broyles Award nominee in 2023.
Since 2015, Moore has mentored 17 all-conference players. During his career, he has coached in 13 bowl games and been a part of 11 teams that have won at least eight games, including four, 10-win seasons.
Crawford was broken down by our own Brett Holmes when Crawford joined the Hokies in late April.
"Coming out of Olney, MD, the 6'3" 330-pounder will have plenty of development to do in Blacksburg. The transfer doesn't come as a surprise. Not only is Crawford following the coach who recruited him, but he's following a long-time teammate.
Crawford was a highly touted center prospect out of Maryland. He was a consensus three-star by ESPN, 247Sports, On3, and Rivals. Rivals had him ranked 15th in Maryland as well as the eighth-best center in the 2025 class. Crawford was not initially on the Hokies board. Pitt, Duke, and Syracuse were the only ACC teams that recruited him among the 19 total teams. Matt Moore made sure the Hokies did their due diligence this time around.
Moore is one of the better developers out there, and he'll have plenty of work to do with Crawford. He's got an ideal frame for an interior lineman. In high school, he earned All-WCAC first team honors twice. He moved between every position on the line, but looked the most comfortable on the interior.
His tape as a run blocker stands out compared to his pass protection. Crawford had only one goal in mind every down: serve up pancakes. He never gave up on a play until whoever he came in contact with was on the ground. He would double-team and pull from time to time, but mostly was left on an island. He looked most effective in the run game chipping off double teams and barreling through the second level. Good Counsel trusted Crawford to part the sea, and he lived up to that expectation.
As a pass protector, he'll be best at center. Building up his technique and confidence is a must. His pad height and footwork will have to adjust to the collegiate level, which is expected with a young prospect. When he gets comfortable, though, he could be a mauler in the trenches."