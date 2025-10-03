Full Game Preview and Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Wake Forest
It's Homecoming week in Blacksburg and the Hokies are red hot.
Coming off their upset in Raleigh, Virginia Tech is putting together a strong rally after a 0-3 start and a change at head coach. Interim head whistle Philip Montgomery is looking for his third win in just as many games as the interim head coach. Wake Forest is no easy task, though. The Demon Deacons were a controversial call away from an even bigger upset against Georgia Tech and competed with NC State despite an off day from star running back Demond Claiborne.
Let's take closer look into how each team fares in this matchup.
Exit Pry, Enter Monty
There's no question Philip Montgomery is the talk of the town for Virginia Tech.
If the Hokies' 0-3 start was any sign of what this season was going to be, Montgomery has made it his mission to make those signs nothing but misdirection. If there's anything we've learned from Montgomery's tenure so far, it's that he prides this locker room on drowning out the noise.
He's settled the Hokies down and has focused on selling everyone on the potential this season still holds. The ACC has been nothing short of chaotic. Virginia Tech starting 2-0 in conference play would be on brand with the chaos that this season has brought. But what is the key to winning this third-straight game? Without a doubt, the Hokies have to control their fate, no matter what the game brings.
When Vanderbilt and Old Dominion got ugly, the game crossed a point of no return. That doesn't seem like the case with a Monty-led squad. Montgomery is also providing opportunities to high-potential athletes who weren't utilized to start the year. Terion Stewart was given an increased workload and ran with it, tallying the Hokies' first 100-yard rushing performance of the year. Cameron Seldon found the endzone for the first time this year, as well.
In terms of the the defense, flashes from Ben Bell, Christian Ellis, and Noah Chambers highlighted a well-meshed unit. The Hokies finally came out on the right side of a one-score game, and they may be in a similar situation against Wake Forest.
Hungry, Hungry Demons:
The Demon Deacons have been a couple of plays shy of an undefeated start. Last week, signal-caller Robby Ashford threw the ball away on what he thought was a free play. To his shock, no flag was thrown. Georgia Tech ended up getting the ball back and completing their comeback victory. Two weeks prior, they led NC State at half, but mistakes slowed down their offense as the Wolfpack took the game from Wake Forest's clutches.
Ashford has put together a strong start on the ground, but a rocky start through the air. Last weekend was undoubtedly his best-looking game as a passer. Based on what's worked on the Hokies this year, a dual-threat in the backfield between him and Demond Claiborne will be their best course of action.
Claiborne is the X-factor of this offense and potentially of the team as a whole, possessing an enticing breakaway speed and a natural ability to bounce off tacklers. He was a 1,000-yard rusher last year and this season, is averaging eight yards per carry so far.
The Deacon Demons have willed their way into some tight matchups. If they get themselves into another tight game this weekend, they will be poised to finish strong.
Final Score Prediction
Wake Forest has been thriving on hot starts, while Hokies have had trouble bouncing back from negative game scripts. There's been a lot of change since their last loss, however. Coach Montgomery has been working with a clear-minded approach. Virginia Tech is taking this season one play at a time, and it's worked in their favor.
Drones is playing a calmer style of ball, and the run game has found its spark. More names are getting involved in the pass game. Spreading the love on both sides of the ball has worked wonders for the Hokies. It's hard to shut down a run game like Wake Forest's. However, suppressing it, like Tech did to NC State, is very possible. For me, the Hokies are lined up for a successful Homecoming and their third-straight win, 27-17.