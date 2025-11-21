Game Preview and Final Score Prediction for Virginia Tech vs. Miami
Fresh off one of the biggest weeks in program history, Virginia Tech has its final home game of the season against the Miami Hurricanes.
ESPN BET has Miami listed as 18.5-point favorites. The Hokies faced a spread that high since their road bout against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.
The Hurricanes have had their fair share of interconference woes, but remain the team to beat in the ACC. They were recently ranked 13th in the College Football Playoff rankings and need to finish strong to have a chance at the title game.
The ACC will likely only receive one bid for the CFP, barring any unforeseen collapses. Miami's two conference losses leave them behind SMU, Pitt and Virginia in the conference.
As for Virginia Tech, this is a game with more implications for 2026 than 2025. This current group is surrounded with uncertainty heading into the offseason. The arrival of James Franklin, however, has resulted in the influx of recruits coming in for a last-minute visit in Blacksburg. As a result, Lane Stadium is sold out and is ready to welcome in Franklin with open arms.
This is still an impactful game, however. Plenty of players were with the Hokies last year when they lost their previous matchup with the 'Canes in controversial fashion.
Inevitable Pressure:
Saturday is going to be a long day for the Hokies' offensive line. Miami has some of the premier edge rushers in the nation, led by future first-round pick Rueben Bain Jr.
There isn't a single edge rusher in the country with a better PFF grade than Bain. His stats don't jump off the box score, but he is an impact player in every way imaginable. He can dismantle double teams with ease. Bain's pass-rush bag is as deep as they come. The size-speed combo has built a rare profile that programs only see so often.
Bain isn't the only name the Hokies will have circled. Akheem Mesidor leads the team in sacks and has complemented Bain perfectly. Keionte Scott has been sensational in the secondary and shines in blitz packages. Both possess a PFF grade over 90. The Hokies have productive talent, especially on the interior. Kemari Copeland and Kevin Gilliam Jr will have to step up to even out the pressure Miami will be forcing on Kyron Drones.
Controlling the Trenches:
It's been long enough to know that the passing attack for Virginia Tech is a non-factor. The heart of the offense is on the ground. Drones have played best when he establishes himself as a runner. His mobility opens up the playbook for play fakes, RPOs, and read options.
Tailback Marcellous Hawkins has gotten better as the season progressed. After Terion Stewart had his assumed breakout against NC State, most assumed there would be a near 50/50 split in the backfield. The introduction of Jeffrey Overton brought the Hokies an extra gear of quickness. Despite those factors, however, this has been Hawkins's job to lose.
His ability to shed tackles was his most well-known strength heading into the season. He's looked more agile than expected and has been very efficient. He averages over six yards per carry and leads the team in rushing with 677 yards. The only reason he hasn't been talked about more is his lack of touchdowns. That can be attributed to Drones' increased touches in the red zone. Drones has nine touchdowns to Hawkins's lone touchdown against Wake Forest.
Virginia Tech's run game has to be spotless to have a chance of keeping up with Miami's offensive arsenal. Carson Beck has been exceptional in his last two games. Mark Fletcher has been a touchdown machine, but has been less efficient than Hawkins this year. The receiving options will be what separates the two units. Malachi Toney has been one of the best true freshmen in the country and leads the team in receiving. Keelan Marion has been their most efficient pass catcher, while CJ Daniels is Beck's favorite option in the red zone. The Hokies have intriguing talent at wideout. Miami has proven talent.
Score Prediction
The Hurricanes have a wealth of talent that makes it hard to imagine the Hokies weathering the storm.
Miami has scored at least 38 points in three of their last four matchups. Their defense can be outright dominant against weaker offensive lines. Meanwhile, Drones haven't been reliable enough under pressure to picture the offense pushing the pace. They'll need a big game from Hawkins, along with some explosive plays from some of their fresher legs.
There are too many things that need to go right for the Hokies to contend with the known product of Miami. If Montgomery can get creative as a play-caller and involve some of their faster weapons, this could get interesting. Carson Beck could have a turnover-heavy night like he did against Louisville and SMU. None of that is guaranteed, though.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.