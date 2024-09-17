Head Coach Brent Pry: "We Have 8 Or 9 Guys That Are Questionable."
There were plenty of guys that got banged up during the Old Dominion game, and there was a decently long list of players that were ruled out before the game had started.
Will Johnson, Jalen Stroman, and Nick Gallo remain to be out for the game against Rutgers according to Brent Pry. Will Johnson and Nick Gallo both haven't recorded any stats this season, with the latter having not played since the 2022 season. Jalen Stroman, however, has played this year. Stroman recorded five total tackles on four solo tackles in the Vanderbilt game, suffering an injury late in the loss.
Brent Pry commented on this injury earlier, saying, "I foresee him missing a couple of weeks at least."
Coach also commented on some questionable players for the Big Ten matchup.
Here are the players that Pry listed as 'questionable'.
Keli Lawson, WLB
Before this week, Lawson was listed as the starter at the WILL linebacker, but with his injury in the Old Dominion game, Caleb Woodson received the nod for starting linebacker. Lawson is well-needed in the linebacker room, as he's one of the players who can play at any linebacker position.
Ali Jennings, WR
Since transferring from Old Dominion in 2022, Ali Jennings has struggled with injury, not finding the field due to various different injuries. He is now listed as questionable for the Hokies' game against the Scarlet Knights, following his two catch campaign against Old Dominion--his former team in week three.
Bhayshul Tuten, RB
Bhayshul Tuten has been the workhorse back for the Tyler Bowen offense. In recent weeks, Jaylin Lane has etched his name next to Tuten's as a premier player in the offense, but Tuten's influence is still felt. Bhayshul carried the ball 21 times against Old Dominion, finishing the game with 115 yards and two touchdowns.
Xavier Chaplin, LT
Xavier Chaplin went down Saturday's game against the Monarchs, being replaced by Johnny Garrett, impressing Kyron Drones in the process. Xavier Chaplin has been the ultra-reliable left tackle for the Hokies, and is an important part of the offensive line.