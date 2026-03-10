Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Prediction, Odds for ACC Tournament 1st Round

The ACC Tournament gets underway today, and one of the more interesting matchups is a showdown between the Wake Forest Demon Deacons and the Virginia Tech Hokies.

These two teams split their regular-season series. Wake Forest won the first matchup by a score of 81-78 back on January 3, and then Virginia Tech won the rematch, winning 82-63 on February 21.

Let's take a look at tonight's rubber match with a spot in the second round on the line.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Odds, Spread, and Total

Spread

Wake Forest +2.5 (-105)

Virginia Tech -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline

Wake Forest +126

Virginia Tech -152

Total

OVER 151.5 (-108)

UNDER 151.5 (-112)

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, March 10

Game Time: 7:00 pm ET

Venue: Spectrum Center

How to Watch (TV): ACC Network

Wake Forest Record: 16-15 (7-11 in ACC)

Virginia Tech: 19-12 (8-10 in ACC)

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Betting Trends

Wake Forest is 7-2 ATS in its last nine games

The UNDER is 4-1 in Wake Forest's last five games

Virginia Tech is 4-1 ATS in its last five games

Virginia Tech is 16-2 straight up in its last 18 games as a favorite

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Key Player to Watch

Amani Hansberry, F - Virginia Tech Hokies

Amani Hansberry is leading Virginia Tech in both points per game, averaging 14.3, and rebounds, averaging 7.4. He scored a combined 32 points, 13 rebounds, and six assists in two games against Wake Forest this season. Let's see if he can step up in a big game tonight.

Wake Forest vs. Virginia Tech Prediction and Pick

If styles make fights, there's a reason Virginia Tech is favored in this game. Wake Forest ranks inside the top 100 in the country in three-point shot rate, with 43.9% of its shots coming from 3-point range. Now, they have to face a Virginia Tech team that ranks 26th in opponent 3-point field goal percentage, allowing teams to shoot just 30.4% from beyond the arc.

Add that to the fact that the Hokies already outrank the Demon Deacons in overall effective field goal percentage and defensive efficiency, and that's enough for me to lay the points on Virginia Tech.

Pick: Virginia Tech -2.5 (-115)

