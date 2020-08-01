AllHokies
Hokie Hangover Podcast: Caleb Farley Opts Out and The ACC Releases Football Scheduling Model

Mike McDaniel

A brand new Hokie Hangover Podcast is live, and there is plenty to discuss in the newest episode.

Virginia Tech defensive back Caleb Farley, who was entering this fall as one of college football's top players, elected to opt out of the 2020-21 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Farley released a video earlier this week from his home in North Carolina, in which he cited uncertain health conditions and the need to keep his family safe throughout this turbulent time.

Farley lost his mother to illness in early 2018, and the chance to infect and lose another family member to the virus weighed heavy in his mind. Thus, instead of playing this fall in the middle of the health crisis, Farley will instead sit out and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft, where he is expected to be one of the top defensive players on the board.

In addition, the updated ACC football schedule was released, as the conference elected to move forward with a 10-game conference schedule for the fall, with one additional non-conference opponent added to each team's schedule. 

Notre Dame has joined the ACC this season and is being treated as a full conference member that is eligible for the ACC Championship. In return, the Irish will share its NBC TV revenue evenly across the other 14 conference teams - a win-win for all involved.

Virginia Tech, meanwhile, drew Clemson, NC State, and Wake Forest on the updated schedule. We dive into how the new schedule affects Tech's ceiling, and whether or not Justin Fuente and his staff should be evaluated differently as a result of an uncertain season.

Make sure to rate, review, and subscribe to Hokie Hangover wherever you get your podcasts, and check out the newest episode below.

