Hokie Hangover Podcast: Dematrius Davis Commits to Auburn, Jaylen Jones Commits to Virginia Tech, and How Would VT Look in the SEC?

Mike McDaniel

The Hokie Hangover Podcast is back, and we once again covered a ton of ground regarding the state of Virginia Tech football.

We finally put to bed the recruitment of 4-star Texas quarterback Dematrius Davis, including a discussion on how he handled the tail-end of his recruitment, his commitment to Auburn, and his comments about the academics at Virginia Tech.

We then highlight the recruitment and commitment of 3-star Richmond, VA wide receiver Jaylen Jones, including what to expect from him in a Virginia Tech uniform, and what he brings to the wide receiver room.

We also discuss the impending decision of 3-star Nokesville, VA athlete Jalen Stroman, who is preparing to announce his college decision. Given that he's the brother of former Virginia Tech star Greg Stroman, the Hokies are in strong position to land him on Friday night when he announces his decision.

Additionally, we chat about the hope around the return of college athletics this fall, as the NCAA announced the first steps towards getting student-athletes back on campus in a safe manner. Can athletics be played this fall across the collegiate landscape, and if so, what might that look like? It's anybody's guess at this point, but we give our thoughts.

Finally, we were presented an interesting hypothetical: What would the state of the Virginia Tech football look like in the SEC? Would the outlook be better, worse, or about the same? We had some differing opinions on this, but it led to a very interesting discussion at the tail-end of the podcast.

Make sure to rate, review, and subscribe to the podcast, but most importantly, give it a listen below.

