Hokie Hangover Podcast: The State of the Virginia Tech Football Program

Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class took a blow this week when 4-star dual-threat quarterback Dematrius Davis decommitted from Virginia Tech.

As one of the nation's top quarterback recruits, Davis was seen as the linchpin to the entire class, as he was the centerpiece to a 2021 group that was supposed to bring the Hokies back to relevance on the recruiting trail. The 2020 recruiting class finished 74th nationally, which was the worst class in the power five, and 2021 with Davis in the boat was supposed to show that last year's class was an aberration.

Now with Davis out of the picture (at least for now), the Hokies need to regroup, and fast. It is still early in the cycle and there is plenty of time to make up ground, but without a realistic path to a highly-rated recruiting class, Tech will need to get creative to put together a recruiting class that is, at the very least, respectable.

The 2020-21 season was already an important year for Virginia Tech on the field, where it was time for Justin Fuente and his staff to "prove it" and give Hokies fans a reason to believe that this staff is the right crew for the job in Blacksburg.

Andrew Alix, Ricky LaBlue, and I took a deep-dive into the latest mishap on the recruiting trail for the Hokies, how they can possibly recover, and where they go from here, as Tech enters the most important season yet in the Justin Fuente regime.