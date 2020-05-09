AllHokies
Hokie Hangover Podcast: The State of the Virginia Tech Football Program

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class took a blow this week when 4-star dual-threat quarterback Dematrius Davis decommitted from Virginia Tech. 

As one of the nation's top quarterback recruits, Davis was seen as the linchpin to the entire class, as he was the centerpiece to a 2021 group that was supposed to bring the Hokies back to relevance on the recruiting trail. The 2020 recruiting class finished 74th nationally, which was the worst class in the power five, and 2021 with Davis in the boat was supposed to show that last year's class was an aberration.

Now with Davis out of the picture (at least for now), the Hokies need to regroup, and fast. It is still early in the cycle and there is plenty of time to make up ground, but without a realistic path to a highly-rated recruiting class, Tech will need to get creative to put together a recruiting class that is, at the very least, respectable.

The 2020-21 season was already an important year for Virginia Tech on the field, where it was time for Justin Fuente and his staff to "prove it" and give Hokies fans a reason to believe that this staff is the right crew for the job in Blacksburg.

Andrew Alix, Ricky LaBlue, and I took a deep-dive into the latest mishap on the recruiting trail for the Hokies, how they can possibly recover, and where they go from here, as Tech enters the most important season yet in the Justin Fuente regime.

 

Virginia Tech's coaching staff needs to give fans a reason to believe

It's been a tumultuous tenure on and off the field in the Justin Fuente era, and fans of Virginia Tech, now more than ever, need a reason to believe

Ricky LaBlue

by

JerseyHokie99

Virginia Tech's 2020 running back room is the deepest in years in Blacksburg

With the talent returning to the roster, as well as some major players incoming through the transfer portal, the Virginia Tech running back room will be a strength in 2020

Ryan Hartman

by

BestCates

2021 4-Star QB prospect Dematrius Davis decommits from Virginia Tech

After rumors swirled for weeks around Davis' recruitment, the 4-star quarterback prospect officially decommitted from Virginia Tech on Wednesday

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

NCAA grants new waivers for recruiting during COVID-19 dead period

The NCAA is attempting to provide guidance with new rules during the current COVID-19 recruiting dead period. Coaches and players are obviously not allowed to make physical visits, so flexibility is required from all parties.

Justin Cates

4-Star QB commit Dematrius Davis is gone. What's next for Virginia Tech?

Virginia Tech's 2021 recruiting class took a turn for the worse on Wednesday afternoon, as top commitment Dematrius Davis decommitted from the Hokies

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech extends scholarship offer to 2021 3-star quarterback Lucas Coley

After news of Dematrius Davis' decommitment on Wednesday, Virginia Tech extended a scholarship to 3-star Texas QB prospect, Lucas Coley

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball to host George Washington in 2020-21 non-conference schedule

George Washington adds another intriguing non-conference opponent to Virginia Tech's 2020-21 basketball schedule

Mike McDaniel

Pro Football Focus suggests not throwing the football in the direction of VT defensive back Caleb Farley

Pro Football Focus released a stat that is pretty telling about how good Caleb Farley was for Virginia Tech in 2019

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech adds walk-on transfer linebacker Austin Rosa from Rutgers

Rosa, who is walking on as a transfer linebacker from Rutgers, is entering his sixth season of collegiate eligibility

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech Basketball: Hokies offer 2021 wing Nate Santos

Virginia Tech men's basketball has extended an offer to 2021 wing, Nate Santos, out of Windsor, Connecticut

Mike McDaniel