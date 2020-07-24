AllHokies
Top Stories
Football
Other Sports
Basketball

Hokies Wide Receiver Tayvion Robinson Named to Paul Hornung Award Watch List

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech wide receiver Tayvion Robinson burst onto the scene as a true freshman a year ago for the Hokies, as he quickly emerged at the slot receiver position and played at a high level from the jump to start his career.

Robinson was relied upon as a third receiver in several offensive sets last year, and showed his versatility as a receiver, as a runner, and on special teams as the season progressed. Out of the entire ACC, he was certainly one of the best freshmen in the conference.

Robinson recorded 31 catches for 404 yards and a touchdown as a true freshman. In the latter portion of the season, he also emerged as a weapon on jet sweeps - carrying the football 11 times for 132 yards, and on special teams as a punt returner - where he averaged 14.2 yards per return on 13 attempts.

While Robinson garnered plenty of playing time last season, it was clear that the coaching staff wanted to ease him in so that he was comfortable in his role as a starting slot receiver as a freshman. As the season went on, his usage went up in many different facets of the game, which is a testament to how comfortable Robinson was, and in turn, how confident the coaching staff was that he could handle whatever was thrown at him.

Robinson is a supreme versatile talent, and impacts the game in a number of ways. As such, it is no surprise that Robinson was named to the Paul Hornung Award watch list this week, which honors the most versatile player in college football.

The fact that Robinson landed on this list as a rising true sophomore shows how high his ceiling is for the Hokies.

Virginia Tech has high hopes to compete for an ACC Coastal crown and a chance to play for the ACC Championship this fall. In order for their hopes to be realized, Robinson will be a major part of the equation.

Look for him to have a big year.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Virginia Tech specialists Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson named to the Ray Guy and Lou Groza Award watch lists

The Hokies landed two more players on preseason watch lists, as Oscar Bradburn and Brian Johnson were recognized as two of the best specialists in college football

Bryan Manning

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton

Lofton, who named Virginia Tech to his Top 8 in early June, is the second commitment of the week for the Hokies

Mike McDaniel

by

BestCates

Virginia Tech Recruiting Rewind: Defensive back Chamarri Conner

Virginia Tech defensive back Chamarri Conner has become one of the top players in the Hokies secondary. Which recent recruit compares to Conner?

Ryan Hartman

by

mikem92

Virginia Tech commit Da'Wain Lofton is an SI All-American candidate

Virginia Tech landed 3-star Texas wide receiver Da'Wain Lofton on Thursday. Lofton is an SI All-American candidate

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech lands commitment of 2021 Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas, who is a two-sport star in football and baseball for Hart County High School in Georgia, committed to the Hokies on Wednesday morning

Mike McDaniel

by

mikem92

Analysis: Hokies land under-the-radar prospect in Georgia running back Malachi Thomas

Thomas is currently unrated by most major recruiting services, but that should change in short order

Mike McDaniel

Virginia Tech announces the addition of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to support staff.

The Virginia Tech Hokies officially announced the returns of former players Jeron Gouveia-Winslow and Corey Fuller to the program on Wednesday.

Bryan Manning

by

BestCates

Virginia Tech offensive lineman Christian Darrisaw named to Outland Award watch list

Darrisaw, who is one of the conference's top offensive linemen, found himself on the Outland Award watch list

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92

2021 4-star Virginia Tech target Tyleik Williams is an SI All-American candidate

Williams, who is one of the top defensive linemen in Virginia, has been named to the Sports Illustrated All-American watch list

Mike McDaniel

Caleb Farley and Jermaine Waller land on Jim Thorpe Award watch list

The Thorpe Award recognizes college football's best defensive back, and Waller and Farley are two to watch this upcoming season

Bryan Manning

by

mikem92