How Can Virginia Tech Football Reach Its Full Potential In 2026?

A year removed from a 3-9 campaign, Virginia Tech football's ceiling in 2026 is difficult to pin down. James Franklin inherited a roster in transition, overhauled it through the transfer portal and assembled one of the program's strongest recruiting classes in years (plus the Class of 2027 is shaping up to be even stronger). The result is a Hokies team with considerably more talent than its record from last season would suggest.

Still, talent alone will not determine whether Virginia Tech reaches its full potential.

The first key is straightforward: quarterback play. Former Penn State signal-caller Ethan Grunkemeyer arrives in Blacksburg with familiarity in Franklin's system and meaningful game experience after throwing for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions while completing 69 percent of his passes in limited action last season. If Virginia Tech is to exceed expectations, Grunkemeyer must provide stability at a position that lacked productive consistency in 2025.

Fortunately for the Hokies, he will not be short on weapons. Wide receivers Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown (Duke transfer), along with Penn State transfer Luke Reynolds at tight end, give Virginia Tech a collection of pass-catchers capable of creating mismatches. The question is whether the offense can quickly develop cohesion under a new coaching staff.

That leads to the second factor: establishing an offensive identity.

If the Hokies can consistently stay ahead of schedule offensively, they will ease the burden on a defense replacing several key contributors, particularly on the defensive line (Kelvin Gilliam, Kody Huisman).

Defensively, I think Virginia Tech's path to success starts in the secondary since the defensive line was already last year's strongest unit. Transfers Jaquez White and Jordan Bass join returning contributors such as Quentin Reddish, Sherrod Covil Jr. and Isaiah Brown-Murray to form one of the deeper defensive back groups in the ACC. If that unit can hold up in coverage, defensive coordinator Brent Pry will have more freedom to generate pressure through scheme rather than relying solely on the front four.

Finally, Virginia Tech must capitalize on its early schedule. The Hokies draw VMI, Old Dominion, Maryland and Boston College in their first four games, giving Franklin a valuable opportunity to establish his culture and evaluate the roster before the tougher portion of the slate arrives.

For Virginia Tech to reach its full potential, it does not need to win the ACC in Year 1 under Franklin; it does need to prove that the program's momentum off the field can translate into wins on it. If Grunkemeyer settles in quickly, the offense finds an identity and the secondary plays to its potential, the Hokies could emerge as one of the ACC's biggest surprises in 2026.