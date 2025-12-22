How Many New QBs Will Virginia Tech Football Take On In 2026?

While Virginia Tech’s quarterback room will see turnover and feature a new starter for the 2026 campaign, the same will be true for several teams on the Hokies’ schedule, with multiple opponents also set to break in new signal-callers. Here's a look at how I think things play out:

Unchanged or Likely Unchanged: VMI (Collin Shannon), Maryland (Malik Washington), Pitt (Mason Heintschel), California (Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele), SMU (Kevin Jennings)

Despite languishing through a difficult 4-8 season, Maryland is running it back with Malik Washington Three of the quarterbacks that the Hokies will face off against that is either confirmed or who I think will return to their respective programs played for a team that sported a winning record last season: Heintschel, Sagapolutele and Jennings. Heintschel shined in particular last year, compiling 2,098 passing yards and 15 passing touchdowns after taking over as the starter midway through the 2025 campaign.

Malik Washington Confirms His Commitment To Maryland In 2026 https://t.co/zcuTawSrWa — MarylandTerpsOnSI (@TerpsOnSI) December 14, 2025

Of those four quarterbacks, Tech only has experience against Sagapolutele, having suited up against the then-freshman last year.

Changing: Old Dominion, Clemson, Miami, Georgia Tech

Old Dominion is changing for reasons entirely differently. Not too long ago, Colton Joseph announced his plans to enter the transfer portal, meaning that the Monarchs will trot out a new starter when they venture to Blacksburg on Sept. 12.

At the Power Four level, the changes carry more weight. Clemson will move on from Cade Klubnik, who will graduate after the 2025 season. Klubnik has been the face of the Tigers’ offense for multiple years, providing continuity under coordinator Garrett Riley. His departure guarantees Clemson will debut a new quarterback in 2026, a rarity for a program that has historically relied on multi-year starters at the position.

Miami is also set for another transition. Carson Beck will graduate, closing a brief but significant chapter for the Hurricanes. Miami has routinely leaned on the transfer portal to fill quarterback voids; 2026 is unlikely to be an exception. Regardless of how the position is filled, Virginia Tech will be preparing for a first-year starter in a system still searching for long-term stability.

The fourth change comes at Georgia Tech, where Haynes King’s graduation leaves a major hole in the Yellow Jackets’ offense. King’s mobility and experience were central to Georgia Tech's run-heavy identity, and replacing his production will be one of the program’s top offseason priorities.

Potentially Changing: Virginia, Boston College, Stanford

I think that three additional opponents could also enter the season with new starters: Virginia, Boston College and Stanford.

At Virginia, the decision hinges on Chandler Morris’ eligibility status. The Cavaliers are awaiting clarity on whether Morris will be granted an additional year, a ruling that would significantly shape their offensive outlook. If Morris is approved to return, Virginia opts for continuity at quarterback. If not, the Cavaliers would be forced to identify a new starter, either from within the roster or through the transfer portal, adding another layer of uncertainty ahead of their rivalry matchup with the Hokies.

Boston College represents a different case. The Eagles’ quarterback play has been inconsistent in recent seasons, contributing to broader offensive struggles. While there is no definitive indication BC will move on from its current starter, the program could benefit from a fresh start at the position. With the transfer portal offering a growing number of experienced options each offseason, Boston College may elect to reset rather than maintain the status quo, especially if offensive production stagnates again in 2025.

The same logic applies to Stanford, where offensive issues have plagued the Cardinal during their transition into the ACC. While a change is not guaranteed, Stanford could view 2026 as an opportunity to recalibrate. Whether that comes via development of a younger player or a portal addition remains to be seen.

For Virginia Tech, those three situations are firmly in the wait-and-see category. At least, as of right now, Tech could play between four and seven new quarterbacks this season, the way I see things going. The Hokies' 2026 campaign kicks off on Sept. 5, 2026 against VMI and Shannon.

