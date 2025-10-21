All Hokies

How to Watch, Betting Odds for Virginia Tech Hokies vs California

Here is all the viewing information you need for Friday's game vs the Golden Bears

Jackson Caudell

Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

After a bye week, Virginia Tech resumes play this weekend with a Friday night home game against Cal. The Golden Bears come into this game with a 5-2 record and only one of them is a conference loss. While it might be a longshot, Cal still has a chance to make a push for the ACC Championship game if they can continue to win. Virginia Tech is going to look to spoil their plans and improve to 3-5 this season, keeping their faint hopes of making a bowl game alive.

How to Watch

Virginia Tech Footbal
Oct 11, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs past Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets defensive tackle Jordan van den Berg (99) in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images

TV: The game will be televised on ESPN with Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sidelines) on the call.

Radio: The Virginia Tech Sports Network can be heard on 40+ radio stations across the Commonwealth including 105.3 FM in Blacksburg. Bill Roth will handle play-by-play duties while Mike Burnop provides color commentary and Zach Mackey reports from the sideline.

Streaming: Catch the game online at ESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app.

This is going to be the first time that these two programs have met in the regular season, as the only other previous game happened to be in the Insight Bowl in 2003.

While the Golden Bears might have the better record entering Friday's game, the Hokies are going to be the favored team. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is going to be a 4.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 50.5

After seven contests so far this fall, Virginia Tech’s defense finds themselves ranked tenth overall out of 17 teams in the ACC. The front, led by pillars such as Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Kemari Copeland, has been impressive in limiting opposing quarterbacks into season-low performances when facing the Hokies.

Friday’s contest provides first-year defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes with an opportunity to utilize his defensive front effectively. Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has featured in the role as a true freshman, has thrown eight interceptions over seven games at the helm. Further, Cal’s rushing attach is ranked last in the conference, as the Golden Bears have mustered 94.3 yards per game on the ground.

Can Virginia Tech pick up a big win on Friday night?

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Virginia Tech Football News:

feed

Published
Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

Home/Football