How to Watch, Betting Odds for Virginia Tech Hokies vs California
After a bye week, Virginia Tech resumes play this weekend with a Friday night home game against Cal. The Golden Bears come into this game with a 5-2 record and only one of them is a conference loss. While it might be a longshot, Cal still has a chance to make a push for the ACC Championship game if they can continue to win. Virginia Tech is going to look to spoil their plans and improve to 3-5 this season, keeping their faint hopes of making a bowl game alive.
How to Watch
TV: The game will be televised on ESPN with Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Andre Ware (analyst) and Paul Carcaterra (sidelines) on the call.
Radio: The Virginia Tech Sports Network can be heard on 40+ radio stations across the Commonwealth including 105.3 FM in Blacksburg. Bill Roth will handle play-by-play duties while Mike Burnop provides color commentary and Zach Mackey reports from the sideline.
Streaming: Catch the game online at ESPN.com and the ESPN mobile app.
This is going to be the first time that these two programs have met in the regular season, as the only other previous game happened to be in the Insight Bowl in 2003.
While the Golden Bears might have the better record entering Friday's game, the Hokies are going to be the favored team. According to Fanduel Sportsbook, Virginia Tech is going to be a 4.5 point favorite and the over/under is set at 50.5
After seven contests so far this fall, Virginia Tech’s defense finds themselves ranked tenth overall out of 17 teams in the ACC. The front, led by pillars such as Kelvin Gilliam Jr. and Kemari Copeland, has been impressive in limiting opposing quarterbacks into season-low performances when facing the Hokies.
Friday’s contest provides first-year defensive coordinator Sam Siefkes with an opportunity to utilize his defensive front effectively. Cal quarterback Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, who has featured in the role as a true freshman, has thrown eight interceptions over seven games at the helm. Further, Cal’s rushing attach is ranked last in the conference, as the Golden Bears have mustered 94.3 yards per game on the ground.
Can Virginia Tech pick up a big win on Friday night?
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.