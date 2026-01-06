Hughes: Does Grunkemeyer's Expected Committing Rule Out Pribula?

Virginia Tech football's goal this offseason should be to land two starting-caliber quarterbacks from the transfer portal, if possible.

With Ethan Grunkemeyer set to commit to Virginia Tech, per multiple reports, that means that Virginia Tech provisionally has one of its quarterback options keyed in for the 2026 campaign. But in terms of finding quarterback No. 2, does that rule out Mizzou quarterback Beau Pribula?

New head coach James Franklin's offenses typically operate via a heavy use on run-play options (RPOs) that free up more malleability on plays and allow for more instant playmaking. However, Virginia Tech landed not one, but two quarterbacks that are primarily pocket passers — Troy Huhn, a four-star 247Sports composite recruit from Mission Hills, California, committed to the Hokies on Dec. 1, and officially signed two days later. Here's a quick look at what 247Sports director of scouting Andrew Ivins said of Huhn in Nov. 2025:

"West Coast passer with a prototypical frame that has proven to be clinical working off of play-action with his smooth mechanics and field vision.-Exits high school with over 30 varsity starts and has experience coordinating a pro-style attack that was heavy on the five and seven-step drops.-Likes to frame up his targets and harmonize the upper and lower halves.-Can find some velocity, but tends to throw with more touch than power as he uses trajectory to his advantage.-Slick with the ball fakes and will look off defenders.-Evokes confidence in the pocket with his sturdy base and can be efficient on designed rollouts, but doesn’t offer a ton of improv skills and can make ill-advised decisions when the pressure mounts.-Should be viewed as an opportunistic signal-caller that can keep an offense on schedule and capitalize on coverage breakdowns with his accuracy.-Must cut down on the turnovers and learn how to be an amplifying element in suboptimal situations, but has tools to mold for the long haul."

The two points that stick out to me center around the "sturdy base", "offense on schedule", "tools to mold for the long haul" and "clinical working off of play-action." While he's not a RPO-first quarterback and has limited tools when it comes to scrambling, he fits a more pass-leaning option for Virginia Tech, which I believe is the same with Grunkemeyer.

So, with that being said, does that rule out Pribula? Unfortunately, for Virginia Tech, I think it does. I wrote a column last week on why the Hokies should strive to seek both, but since then, Tech has emerged as a target for former North Carolina quarterback Bryce Baker, who would likely project as the backup behind Grunkemeyer. I'm still not opposed to the idea of Pribula coming to Blacksburg and had him as my No. 2 quarterback on my Big Board of who Virginia Tech should covet at quarterback. The No. 1 signal-caller? Ethan Grunkemeyer.

Pribula fits more of the RPO-style offense that Franklin has traditionally ran, but with the likely commitment of Grunkemeyer, it appears as if Franklin is making a stylistic shift on offense, in line with who he's bringing into the program. However, this hinges on when Grunkemeyer officially announces his commitment to Virginia Tech and how the Hokies continue to surround their signal-callers, especially at wide receiver and along the offensive line.

Virginia Tech's 2026 season begins in just under eight months as the Hokies host VMI on Sept. 5, 2026. The showdown will be Virginia Tech's first against the Keydets in 42 years.

