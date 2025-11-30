Hughes: The Season's Finally Over For Virginia Tech Football. Now, It's Onto What's Next.
It’s safe to say that many Virginia Tech fans walked away from the Hokies' 24-0 drubbing at the hands of their biggest rival, Virginia, with a heavy sense of disappointment. The loss capped off a disastrous 2025 campaign and marked Virginia Tech’s third defeat in the rivalry since the turn of the millennium. It’s hard to sugarcoat that anemic passing performance, one that saw the Hokies completely outmatched from the opening whistle. After all, heading into the fourth quarter, signal-caller Kyron Drones sat at a measly 21 passing yards.
But in the grand scheme of things, perhaps the silver lining is that it’s the end of the season. It’s the end of a brutal 3-9 year that spiraled out of control, led to the firing of head coach Brent Pry, and — with any luck — will be remembered as the low point of a rebuilding process that ultimately leads to better days ahead.
There’s simply no denying that the bottom fell out for Virginia Tech football in 2025. This season was a far cry from the promise and expectations that surrounded the program heading into the year. The Hokies' struggles were evident throughout, but perhaps nothing was more telling than the stretch of seven quarters that saw them outscored 72-7, starting with their humbling defeat at Vanderbilt and continuing through the disastrous loss to Old Dominion.
What followed was a season characterized by frustration and missed opportunities. The Hokies lost six of their final seven games. Just a year ago, Virginia Tech had been far more competitive, falling short in five one-score games. This time around, the story was much different: by Sept. 14, the season felt like it was already over. The stark contrast between last year’s "could’ve been" campaign and this one, a year that felt like it ended before it truly began, is a jarring juxtaposition.
Still, there were moments of fight and heart that kept hope alive, even in the face of overwhelming adversity. Despite the mounting losses, the Hokies did show resilience at times. A gritty 42-34 overtime victory over California served as a testament to the team’s resolve, and their Week 5 win over NC State, a 23-21 victory, showed that the team could still battle through adversity and pull out a win when needed. Even in defeat, there were flashes of effort that suggested this team wasn’t ready to quit. A valiant, albeit ultimately unsuccessful, rally against then-No. 14 Miami showed that the Hokies could still dig deep when necessary.
But as much as it's good to want to cling to the positive, the cold reality is that this was a bad season. It was season defined by underperformance, missed chances and a defense that never seemed to find its footing. The Hokies never truly found their stride, and the question now is whether the upcoming changes will lead to the turnaround that’s so desperately needed.
Looking to the future, however, there’s a glimmer of hope. The Hokies are on the verge of a new era, one that promises change and, hopefully, a return to relevance. The $229 million facility renovation — or whatever portion of it actually makes its way to the football program — is a step in the right direction, signaling the school’s commitment to revitalizing the program. The future may not be immediate, but with the right leadership, it’s hard to imagine things staying this bad for long. If anything, the only direction left to go is up.
James Franklin’s tenure as head coach is off to a promising start, with four recruits already on board for the 2026 class, and a fifth — tight end Isaiah Pina — having committed under the interim coaching staff. Franklin’s recruiting efforts are already paying dividends, and his leadership will be crucial in turning the program around. While it’s still early days in the process, there’s optimism that Franklin’s presence will lead to a more competitive Virginia Tech team, one that can return to its place among the ACC’s elite.
At the very least, this season marks the end of a long stretch of mediocrity. For years, Virginia Tech entered its annual matchup with Virginia fighting for bowl eligibility. The Hokies were often stuck in a 5-6 rut, needing to win the rivalry game to extend their season. But this year, there were no such stakes. The Hokies were simply playing for pride, and as expected, a far superior Virginia team took advantage, cruising to a decisive 27-7 victory. It was a sobering reminder of just how far the Hokies have fallen, and just how much work lies ahead to rebuild the program.
But now, the focus shifts to what’s next. The James Franklin era has officially begun. Signing Day is just around the corner, and there’s a palpable sense of anticipation for what the future holds. That hope for a brighter future is all that Hokies fans have left to hold onto after a dismal season. After 14 long weeks of grueling competition, Virginia Tech football’s 2025 campaign has finally come to an end.
For now, all eyes are on Year 1 of the James Franklin era. There are no guarantees, but after a season that saw the Hokies hit rock bottom, the only way to go is up. Whether the train will get back on track next season remains to be seen, but the hope is that the worst is behind them. And that, perhaps, the Hokies will begin to rebuild, slowly but surely, into the program they once were.