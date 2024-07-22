Josh Pate Lists Virginia Tech as One of Top Rushing Attacks in College Football
Virginia Tech has cemented themselves as one of the top rushing attacks in the nation. Virginia Tech was 20th in the nation last year, averaging 190 rush yards per game. All of the main pieces from last year's rushing attack return too, with the duo of Bhayshul Tuten and Kyron Drones returning for another year. Virginia Tech had some truly explosive running games last year, dropping over 350 yards on the ground twice in the season. In the Military Bowl against Tulane, Virginia Tech combines for 362 yards of rushing. Kyron Drones exploded in that game, with 176 yards on 20 attempts, a whopping 8.8 yards per carry.
It's safe to say that Brent Pry is hoping for a similar level of production out of Drones and Tuten that they had in 2023. Through the last ten games of the season, all in which Kyron Drones started, the Virginia Tech offense was averaging 222 yards per game. If Virginia Tech were to keep that same pace the entire season, they would've landed as the third best rushing attack in the Power Four, by way of rushing yards per game. Only UCF (226 yards per game) and West Virginia (222.7 yards per game) would have had a higher average over the season.
Virginia Tech obviously hails one of the best rushing attacks in the nation, and could be even better heading into the 2024 season. On episode 532 of the Late Kick with Josh Pate, he was asked which teams will have the best rushing attack next year, Pate quickly named Georgia, and then had another team in mind. Here's what he had to say:
"I'll tell you another one, and that's Virginia Tech. They'll be a lot more quiet about it, but I think Virginia Tech with Kyron Drones, a dual-threat quarterback. Their leading running back returns, he's a five plus yard per carry kind of guy. Four offensive linemen return, and just like Georgia, it's exactly in line with what they want to do: rely on defense, hope the backend pans out, and rely on being able to maybe not outman every team they play, but to be the most physical team. Virginia Tech should never be the second most physical team on the field. If they're playing that style, then that is a team that can run the ball very well."
Virginia Tech returns all of their starters that are key to the rushing game. All five starting lineman from last year return, with Georgia State transfer Montavious Cunningham likely to take one of those stating jobs, and the Hokies also return one of the best backfield rushing combinations in the nation. Watching how the Virginia Tech run game evolves over the year will definitely be a storyline to watch, and it should also be fun to see how defenses try to limit Drones and Tuten on the ground. Virginia Tech's opponents are going to have a handful to deal with.