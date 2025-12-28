Virginia Tech Baseball Scouting Report: Pitching Corps

Virginia Tech baseball is under two months away, so it's time we here at Virginia Tech On SI start preparing you for the season. We're going to do in-depth scouting reports on a majority of the roster in segmented parts, starting with five potential candidates for starting pitchers, in addition to an in-depth scouting report. Assisting me in this endeavor is my assistant, Parker Willis.

Brett Renfrow

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 220 lbs

Class: Junior

Renfrow is an effective lock for the Friday starting pitcher role, which is where he has been for each of his previous two seasons.

Over the previous two seasons, Renfrow has been Virginia Tech's best and most consistent pitcher. He has thrown 149 innings with a 4.41 ERA, along with 162 strikeouts to 66 walks. Renfrow has been stellar in regard to limiting extra base hits, giving up just 36 such knocks in his 30 career starts.

Standing 6-foot-3 and 220 pounds, Renfrow boasts a lively fastball that tops out at 97 miles per hour; it typically sits in the 92-95 range while sparingly touching 96-97. Pairing with that fastball, he has a strong cutter that typically sits in the low-90s and can slightly throw off a batter's time. He also has a mid-80s slider that posted a 40% whiff rate and a changeup that produced a 35% whiff rate.

Renfrow is regarded as a top-100 prospect ahead of the 2026 MLB Draft.

Aiden Robertson

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-1

Weight: 180 lbs

Class: Junior

I learned about Robertson the weekend of the 2025 Louisville series, when he was visiting the Virginia Tech campus. From there, I was intrigued by the junior college prospect, as were many Virginia Tech baseball fans. I think he has every opportunity to be a starting pitcher for Virginia Tech.

Junior college players can be occasionally hard to evaluate; however, Robertson appears a bit easier due to being drafted in this year's MLB draft.

Robertson earned a slew of TCCAA honors while leading JUCO baseball in strikeouts this past season. For Walters State, Robertson boasted a 4.12 ERA over 89.2 innings pitched. With that, he posted 130 strikeouts (13.05 K/9) while walking just 31 batters, just a 3.1 walks/nine innings rate.

The 6-foot-1 right-hander features a four-pitch mix, headlined by a fastball that sits in the low to mid-90s. He pairs that with a mid-80s changeup, a low-80s slider and a cutter that runs in the high-80s.

A statistic that a lot of analytical baseball fans look at is strikeout-to-walk rate, which does a stellar job of pointing in the direction of how a low-level pitcher can translate to a higher level. The 20-24 range is considered a very good number; anything above is considered elite. Robertson boasted a 26.1 last year.

Griffin Stieg

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 220 lbs

Class: Junior

Stieg suffered a torn UCL and underwent Tommy John surgery at the end of the 2024 season. Consequently, the injury caused him to sit out for the entirety of the 2025 campaign.

Despite the setback, he was drafted by the Seattle Mariners in the 18th round of the MLB Draft. He opted to stay in college and was choosing between transferring to Alabama and staying with Virginia Tech. Stieg initially announced he would be heading to Alabama, but ultimately, he stayed in Blacksburg.

In 2024, he threw 51 innings with a 4.70 ERA, striking out 48 batters while only walking 13. His opposition slashed .263/.330/.361 when facing him, primarily showcasing his ability to limit extra-base hits.

Steig’s fastball averages around 92-95 mph and has touched 98. A sweeper and changeup round off his arsenal, sitting in the low 80s. Throughout the 2024 season, his command improved, and he showed a lot of promise for the future.

Coming into 2026, Stieg is expected to be a mainstay in the Hokies’ starting rotation. With many MLB eyes watching, expect Stieg to have a big year.

Logan Eisenreich

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 200 lbs

Class: Sophomore

Eisenreich is a promising young pitcher coming off a true freshman season in which he started 10 games and posted a 4.88 ERA with 32 strikeouts over 24.0 innings. He had trouble with control during his freshman campaign, walking 28 batters. However, he only surrendered 18 hits; just four of that total were extra-base knocks.

Eisenreich features a high-powered fastball that reportedly topped at 99 over the offseason. He pairs that with a slider, curveball and changeup that all range from the high-70s to mid-80s.

Eisenreich has every opportunity to earn that third starting spot, especially since it's relatively unknown as to how far Stieg is in his recovery journey. He may not be entirely stretched out by time the spring rolls around.

Even if he isn't a starter, a high-90s fastball with some good pairing pitches should play very well out of the bullpen, especially for somebody with experience. My best guess is that he takes on a multi-inning closing role similar to that of Grant Manning last year.

Ethan Grim

Throws: Right

Height: 6-foot-4

Weight: 195

Class: Freshman

A true freshman, Ethan Grim is expected to make an early impact at Virginia Tech after seeing some attention from the MLB during the 2025 draft.

Grim's talents came to the attention of multiple scouts when he dominated at the 2024 East Coast Pro Showcase, striking out six of the nine batters he faced and throwing three consecutive innings where his batters went down in order.

He continued his momentum from the strong outing by posting a 1.06 ERA in 52 innings at Governor Mifflin High School. The strong season finished his four-year varsity career, where he tallied a 1.65 ERA over 208.1 innings pitched. He had over 300 career strikeouts. His fastball sits in the low 90s, maxing out around 94. With lower velocity, he places it very well. He pairs his fastball with a curveball and slider, throwing them in the upper 70s and mid-80s, respectively, providing swing-and-miss options. He mixes in a changeup as well.

Coming into 2026, Grim is a viable option for the Hokies as a starter or coming out of the bullpen.

