Kemari Copeland Breaks Through in Career Night Against Cal
Defensive tackle Kemari Copeland was the headline of the Virginia Tech defense entering the 2025 campaign, and on Friday against Cal, Copeland's potential was on full display.
Copeland, following the opening four games of 2024, was forced to redshirt his junior season following a torn tricep suffered in a contest against Rutgers. This injury resulted in the highly recruited junior college transfer sitting on the sideline and watching the duo of Antwaun Powell-Ryland and Aeneas Peebles wreak havoc on offensive lines all last season.
A common bright area in the defensive front is the line, led by defensive line coach J.C. Price in his ninth season with the Hokies. Price and the defensive line's prowess in the past were the reasons that lead editor Thomas Hughes and I chose Copeland as our defensive MVP for the Hokies entering the season.
Copeland entered the contest with three solo tackles and one sacks on the season; yet, against Cal, he tallied four solo tackles and three sacks.
"It [his performance] means everything, my whole life I've been working so hard and trusting God, wondering when that game would happen," Copeland said. "Because in practice I make plays a ton, trusting our teammates, my coaches, luckily I got out there and put on a show."
Copeland put a heavy emphasis on his faith as the reason for his impact not only in this game, but over the course of the season.
"It [faith] has been a key factor," said Copeland. "Losing our coach, all that stuff, just keeping my faith, keeping faith in the team, it definitely helped us out a lot."
The Week 9 defensive lineman of the week wasted no time in forcing his name onto the stat sheet. Copeland penetrated Cal's line on their first offensive snap, taking down the southpaw gunslinger, Jaron-Keawe Sagapolutele, in what was an ominous tone setter for the Golden Bears' offense.
"I think that [forcing pressure] was very important," said Copeland. "We had to get momentum in the beginning, and I felt like that sack on the first play of the game helped us a lot."
Copeland capitalized on another one-on-one assignment in the third quarter. As the clock was ticking towards the fourth, in a ballgame locked up at 20-20, Copeland forced the Golden Bears back into their territory on a third-down sack at the Hokies' 49-yard line.
"I felt like the previous games I was getting held a lot and double-teamed," said Copeland. "I feel like I got a lot of single blocks this game and our coaches drew up some really good stunts to get the offensive line guessing."
Whether it was the stunts or the individual assignments, it allowed Copeland to slow down the Golden Bears' offensive pushes all night. In a contest that never saw a lead extend beyond a single score following John Love's field goal midway through the third, the increased pass rush was exactly what Tech needed to pull off the 10-point comeback.
"He's doing everything we asked him to do," said Virginia Tech quarterback Kyron Drones. "He was set back last year, and now he's trying to unleash it all. Him having three sacks is great for us. I'm glad he's on our team."
Copeland's third sack put him in territory no defensive tackle had reached for the Hokies since 1995, when J.C. Price picked up four in a single contest in the maroon and orange as a senior.
Tech remains in Blacksburg as they take on the No. 16 Louisville Cardinals on November 1, at 3 p.m. ET. If the Hokies want to compete with the Cardinals, Copeland will need to shine once again, controlling the pace of the Louisville offense as he did against Cal.