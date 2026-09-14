Kickoff Time Set for Virginia Tech's Week 4 Clash Against Boston College

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football's kickoff time against Boston College has been set.

The Hokies (2-0) will open ACC play on the road in Chestnut Hill, Mass., against the Eagles (1-1) on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET.

The TV channel carrying the game will be one of three options: ESPN, ESPN2 or the ACC Network will be the channel carrying the Hokies-Eagles clash next Saturday.

Boston College went a league-worst 2-10 (1-7 ACC) last season. It opened its season with a 34-15 loss to Cincinnati Sept. 5 but bounced back with a 28-21 victory over Rutgers Sept. 11 in its annual Red Bandana game.

Virginia Tech was 3-9 (2-6 ACC) last season and fired head coach Brent Pry three games into the campaign. The Hokies hired James Franklin on September 17, 2025, and this year, they're off to a 2-0 start, having outscored their opponents 117-24 through two games. Virginia Tech opened the season with a 73-3 victory over VMI that saw the program score its most points in a single game since 1995 (Akron; 77 points).

This past Saturday, the Hokies defeated Old Dominion 44-21, avenging a 45-26 defeat from the year prior that came the day before Pry's firing. In the win, starting quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer threw for a career-high 327 yards and two touchdowns, while tight end Luke Reynolds racked up 108 receiving yards and caught both of Grunkemeyer's touchdowns — both career-highs for the junior.

Virginia Tech is 22-11 all-time against Boston College with a 10-6 record on the road. The Hokies have won four of their last five showdowns against the Eagles; the last clash between the two schools that was in Chestnut Hill was in the 2023 season — a clash Virginia Tech won 48-22, snapping the Eagles' then five-game winning streak. In that game, Kyron Drones threw for 219 passing yards and ran for 135 yards, while Da'Quan Felton ran up 101 receiving yards.

Through two games, Grunkemeyer is 48-of-62 for 551 yards, four touchdowns and no picks. Sophomore tailback Jeffrey Overton Jr. leads in rushing yards with 151 yards on 23 totes (6.6 yards per carry); fifth-year running back Marcellous Hawkins has a team-high four rushing touchdowns and has amassed 112 rushing yards on 233 carries (4.9 yards per carry). Reynolds (158 receiving yards, three touchdowns) and Duke transfer Que'Sean Brown (150 yards, one touchdown) are the two Virginia Tech pass-catchers that have crossed the 100-yard mark thus far.

Franklin played one game against Boston College as a head coach, coming on Dec. 27, 2014, for the Pinstripe Bowl when he was at Penn State. The Nittany Lions emerged victorious 31-30 in overtime. Franklin is 130-60 all-time as a head coach dating back to the start of the 2012 season at Vanderbilt.

In the immediacy, Virginia Tech football has its Week 3 bout with Maryland up next; that clash — the first on the road for the Hokies this season — is set for Saturday, Sept. 19 at 7:30 p.m. ET.