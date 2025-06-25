Lane Stadium Excluded From College Football 26's Toughest Places To Play
Being one of the toughest places to play in the nation has long been a staple of Virginia Tech Football. Electric night at Lane Stadium still carry massive weight even if the Hokies aren't are squarely away from the preipheral of elite college football.
Virginia Tech's rocking "Enter Sandman" entrance even drew Metallica to Southwest Virginia in early May.
However, EA Sports sees things differently, as the Hokies were not included in the toughest places to play in College Football 26.
When last years edition was released, the Hokies notched the 17th toughest place to play.
What caused the drop-off? I am not sure, the Hokies surely disappointed on the field posting a 6-7 record, but off the field Tech still totaled big crowds especially when the hokies took on Clemson in early November, and the annual Commonwealth Clash when Tech dismantled UVa 37-17. If anything the perseverance of Tech fans to continue to show up despite the team not reaching expectations should speak volumes on why the Hokies are still one of the toughest places to play.
Three ACC teams made it to this year's top-25 list including Clemson who ranked 6th with Memorial Stadium, next ranked Florida State at 14th with Doak S. Campbell Stadium. The final ACC team to make the list is NC State as Carter-Finley Stadium totaled No. 22 on the list.
The Hokies are in the midst of a massive rebuild across the whole team. New coordinators in Sam Siefkes and Philip Montgomery have taken the reins at the defensive and offensive slots. Over 30 players have left the program thanks to the transfer portal, graduation or the NFL Draft meaning a class of 30 transfers are incoming, combined with a 2025 recruiting class that brings along 20 freshman.
Yet now more then ever, the expectations are on Virginia Tech head coach Brent Pry. After three inconsistent years at the helm Pry must succeed in a crucial year four if his seat wants to be cooled.