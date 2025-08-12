Latest Unofficial Depth Chart Predictions Midway Through Fall Camp
Now that we’ve reached the two-week mark of fall camp, it’s a good time to take another look at how I believe the depth chart is shaping up. While there hasn’t been a dramatic amount of movement across most positions, a few subtle shifts stand out as players continue to battle for snaps and make their cases to the coaching staff. These projections aren’t based on any official team release or insider confirmation; rather, they're my personal evaluation of what I've heard from press conferences so far. With just 19 days to go before kickoff, plenty could still change, but here’s my updated depth chart outlook midway through camp:
Quarterbacks:
QB1: Kyron Drones
QB2: William "Pop" Watson III
QB3: Garret Rangel
Backups: AJ Brand, Kelden Ryan
Running Backs:
RB1: Terion Stewart
RB2: Braydon Bennett
RB2.A: Marcellous Hawkins
(NOTE: I think that with Hawkins becoming healthier, the RB room could develop into a 40-25-25-10 split, with Hawkins essentially drawing even with Bennett for carries. Pry referred to him as the most "well-rounded"; that can either apply as a reliable safety blanket as a result of injuries or a change-of-pace, jack-of-all-trades tailback that could enter when Tech needs a spark.)
RB4: Tyler Mason
Wide Receivers:
WR1: Ayden Greene
WR2: Donavon Greene
WR3: Cameron Seldon
WR4: Isaiah Spencer
Tight Ends:
TE1: Benji Gosnell
TE2: Harrison Saint Germain
TE3: Ja'Ricous Hairston
Offensive Line:
LT: Johnny Garrett
LG: Layth Ghannam
C: Kyle Altuner
RG: Montavious Cunningham (previously Brody Meadows)
RT: Tomas Rimac
Defensive Line:
DE: Ben Bell, James Djonkam
DT: Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland
Linebackers:
LB1: Caleb Woodson
LB2: Jaden Keller
Defensive Backs:
CB: Thomas Williams, Dante Lovett
CB Backups: Caleb Brown, Krystian Williams, Jordan "Jojo" Crim, Jahmari DeLoatch
S: Tyson Flowers, Quentin Reddish
S Backups: Isaiah Cash, Christian Ellis, Sherrod Covil, Jordan Bass
NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray
Special Teams:
PK: John Love
PT: Nick Veltsistas
PR: Tucker Holloway
KR: Cameron Seldon