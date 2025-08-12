All Hokies

Latest Unofficial Depth Chart Predictions Midway Through Fall Camp

Two weeks into fall camp, here’s my updated unofficial depth chart projections. A few shifts have emerged, but plenty can still change before kickoff.

Thomas Hughes

Now that we’ve reached the two-week mark of fall camp, it’s a good time to take another look at how I believe the depth chart is shaping up. While there hasn’t been a dramatic amount of movement across most positions, a few subtle shifts stand out as players continue to battle for snaps and make their cases to the coaching staff. These projections aren’t based on any official team release or insider confirmation; rather, they're my personal evaluation of what I've heard from press conferences so far. With just 19 days to go before kickoff, plenty could still change, but here’s my updated depth chart outlook midway through camp:

Quarterbacks:

QB1: Kyron Drones

QB2: William "Pop" Watson III

QB3: Garret Rangel

Backups: AJ Brand, Kelden Ryan

Running Backs:

RB1: Terion Stewart

RB2: Braydon Bennett

RB2.A: Marcellous Hawkins

(NOTE: I think that with Hawkins becoming healthier, the RB room could develop into a 40-25-25-10 split, with Hawkins essentially drawing even with Bennett for carries. Pry referred to him as the most "well-rounded"; that can either apply as a reliable safety blanket as a result of injuries or a change-of-pace, jack-of-all-trades tailback that could enter when Tech needs a spark.)

RB4: Tyler Mason

Wide Receivers:

WR1: Ayden Greene

WR2: Donavon Greene

WR3: Cameron Seldon

WR4: Isaiah Spencer

Tight Ends:

TE1: Benji Gosnell

TE2: Harrison Saint Germain

TE3: Ja'Ricous Hairston

Offensive Line:

LT: Johnny Garrett

LG: Layth Ghannam

C: Kyle Altuner

RG: Montavious Cunningham (previously Brody Meadows)

RT: Tomas Rimac

Defensive Line:

DE: Ben Bell, James Djonkam

DT: Kelvin Gilliam Jr., Kemari Copeland

Linebackers:

LB1: Caleb Woodson

LB2: Jaden Keller

Defensive Backs:

CB: Thomas Williams, Dante Lovett

CB Backups: Caleb Brown, Krystian Williams, Jordan "Jojo" Crim, Jahmari DeLoatch

S: Tyson Flowers, Quentin Reddish

S Backups: Isaiah Cash, Christian Ellis, Sherrod Covil, Jordan Bass

NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray

Special Teams:

PK: John Love

PT: Nick Veltsistas

PR: Tucker Holloway

KR: Cameron Seldon

