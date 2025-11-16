Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. Florida State
Virginia Tech football takes on Florida State tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET, looking to keep its bowl dreams alive. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 8:45 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
Florida State's field goal try from 34 yards out is no good. It slid just past on the right side and as a result, no points on the drive. The Hokies take over now.
Q1 9:30 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
A 19-yard toss to wideout Duce Robinson, then a 24-yard gain by tailback Micahi Danzy on a nice inside zone fake puts the 'Noles up at the Hokies' 18.
Q1 11:49 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
The Hokies nearly got out of the drive with a third-down incompletion from FSU signal-caller Thomas Castellanos... but then Noah Chambers was given a roughing-the-passer call. Florida State moves it up to their own 35-yard line.
Q1 14:03 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
Marcellous Hawkins. 40-yard run up the left sideline. And then Kyron Drones threw a pick. Brutal.
Q1 15:00 | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
First play, first false start. Kyle Altuner's the one whistled for it.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Florida State 0
The Hokies start off with the ball. Here we go.
Pre-Game:
Also, according to Bitter, defensive line coach J.C. Price did not make the trip to Tallahassee due to a personal manner and the team "expects him back soon."
Prior to the game, Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter reported that wide receiver Donavon Greene is no longer on the team, per a spokesman, and that he has also been removed from the online roster. Greene is the seventh player to depart and second to do so without explicitly transferring. The other six are as follows:
- cornerback Dante Lovett (transfer portal)
- wide reciever/punt returner Tucker Holloway (TP)
- linebacker Michael Short (TP)
- defensive lineman Keyshawn Burgos (TP)
- defensive lineman James Djonkam
- safety Christian Ellis (TP)