Live Score Updates for Virginia Tech Football vs. Wofford
Virginia Tech faces off against the Wofford Terriers today for its Week 4 contest. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Q1 7:33 | Virginia Tech 0, Wofford 0
First-and-25 turns all the way into second-and-1 for the Hokies after tailback PJ Prioleau tallies a 24-yard run. The ruling on the field is a targeting call on Wofford; the play is under review.
Q1 8:30 | Virginia Tech 0, Wofford 0
Wofford is again forced into a three-and-out, where signal-caller Jayden Whitaker was taken down for an eight-yard sack on third-and-7. The Terriers punted from their own four-yard line. Tech was then penalized twice and is now down to their 17-yard line on first-and-25.
Q1 10:09 | Virginia Tech 0, Wofford 0
Virginia Tech opted to go for it on fourth-and-2, but Hawkins was stuffed for a one-yard loss. The Terriers will start the drive from their own nine-yard line.
Q1 12:00 | Virginia Tech 0, Wofford 0
Drones is relying on tailback Marcellous Hawkins early in this drive; the tailback has 43 yards on a trio of carries. Tech has advanced quickly to Wofford's 17-yard line.
Q1 START | Virginia Tech 0, Wofford 0
Wofford begins with a quick three-and-out and the Hokies will start their drive from the 41-yard line.
Pre-Game:
Per Tech Sideline's Andy Bitter, linebacker Caleb Woodson is not dressed out. In addition, safeties Quentin Reddish, Sherrod Covil and Christian Ellis are not dressed out. Both cornerback Caleb Brown and wide receiver Takye Heath are also not dressed out.