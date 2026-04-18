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Live Updates: Virginia Tech Football's 2026 Spring Game

Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

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Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech football engages in its annual spring game today at 3 p.m. ET. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game

Full teams and format can be found here.

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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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