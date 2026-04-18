Virginia Tech Reveals 2026 Spring Game Format And Teams

Virginia Tech football has announced the full format for its 2026 spring game which will take place tomorrow.

There will be two squads: a maroon team and a white team. The quarters will each be 12 minutes in length, with the first running normally and the three subsequent periods featuring a running clock. The clock will run during special teams, and will adhere to a traditional clock operation during the final two minutes of the second and fourth quarters.

Each team will be allotted two timeouts, which will be 30 seconds long apiece. The whole game will be live except for quarterbacks and the contest will feature a traditional in-game scoring system: six points for a touchdown, one for a PAT and three for a field goal.

The special teams system will feature a snapper, holder and kicker only for field goals, a kicker and kickoff returner for kickoffs and a snapper, punter and punt returner for punts.

The contest will feature three competitions: a pre-game kickoff that will be between the two teams' kickers. There will be a punt competition between the maroon team punters and white team punters between the second and third quarters, while there will be a field goal competition post-game.

Here's the full list of players for each team:

Maroon Team

Quarterbacks: Ethan Grunkemeyer, Troy Huhn

Ethan Grunkemeyer, Troy Huhn Running Backs: John Buetow, Jeffrey Overton Jr., Darius Taylor

John Buetow, Jeffrey Overton Jr., Darius Taylor Wide Receivers: Keylen "Brodie" Adams, A.J. Brand, Que'Sean Brown, Jeff Exinor Jr., Ayden Greene, Takye Heath

Keylen "Brodie" Adams, A.J. Brand, Que'Sean Brown, Jeff Exinor Jr., Ayden Greene, Takye Heath Tight Ends: Cole Reemsnyder, Luke Reynolds, Harrison Saint Germain

Cole Reemsnyder, Luke Reynolds, Harrison Saint Germain Offensive Line: Kyle Altuner, Lucas Austin, Marlen Bright, Montavious Cunningham, Layth Ghannam, Justin Terry, Michael Troutman III, Nathaniel Wright

Kyle Altuner, Lucas Austin, Marlen Bright, Montavious Cunningham, Layth Ghannam, Justin Terry, Michael Troutman III, Nathaniel Wright Defensive Tackles: Randy Adirika, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Grant Karczewski

Randy Adirika, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Grant Karczewski Defensive Ends: Zeke Chinwike, Deric Dandy, Sherrod Henderson, Javion Hilson, Aycen Stevens, Mylachi Williams

Zeke Chinwike, Deric Dandy, Sherrod Henderson, Javion Hilson, Aycen Stevens, Mylachi Williams Linebackers: Noah Chambers, Antwone Santiago, Kaleb Spencer, Keon Wylie

Noah Chambers, Antwone Santiago, Kaleb Spencer, Keon Wylie Safeties: Tyson Flowers, Brennan Johnson, Quentin Reddish, Sheldon Robinson

Tyson Flowers, Brennan Johnson, Quentin Reddish, Sheldon Robinson Cornerbacks: Isaiah Brown-Murray, Joshua Clarke, Jahmari DeLoatch, Danny Garvin, Jaquez White

Isaiah Brown-Murray, Joshua Clarke, Jahmari DeLoatch, Danny Garvin, Jaquez White Specialists: Cole Byrd, Christian Epling, John Love, Nathan Totten

White Team

Quarterbacks: Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan

Bryce Baker, Kelden Ryan Running Backs: Bill Davis, Marcellous Hawkins, Tyler Mason, Messiah Mickens, Gray Peterson

Bill Davis, Marcellous Hawkins, Tyler Mason, Messiah Mickens, Gray Peterson Wide Receivers: L.J. Booker, Tyseer Denmark, Israel Hairston, Joey Hobbs, Drew Hube, Marlion Jackson, Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin, Cam Sparks, Luke Stuewe, Chanz Wiggins

L.J. Booker, Tyseer Denmark, Israel Hairston, Joey Hobbs, Drew Hube, Marlion Jackson, Shamarius "Snook" Peterkin, Cam Sparks, Luke Stuewe, Chanz Wiggins Tight Ends: Benji Gosnell, Ja'Ricous Hairston, Matt Henderson, Brody Jones

Benji Gosnell, Ja'Ricous Hairston, Matt Henderson, Brody Jones Offensive Line: Justin Bell, Gavin Crawford, Benjamin Eziuka, Johnny Garrett, Elijah Haughawout, Logan Howland, Roseby Lubintus, Aidan Lynch, Brody Meadows, Tommy Ricard, Tyrell Simpson

Justin Bell, Gavin Crawford, Benjamin Eziuka, Johnny Garrett, Elijah Haughawout, Logan Howland, Roseby Lubintus, Aidan Lynch, Brody Meadows, Tommy Ricard, Tyrell Simpson Defensive Tackles: Christian Evans, Andrew Hanchuk, Gerard Johnson Jr., Emmett Laws, Eric Mensah, T-Ron Richardson Jr., Garrett Witherington

Christian Evans, Andrew Hanchuk, Gerard Johnson Jr., Emmett Laws, Eric Mensah, T-Ron Richardson Jr., Garrett Witherington Defensive Ends: Jason Abbey, Brett Clatterbaugh, Cortez Harris, Daniel Jennings, Kamren Johnson, Samuel Okunlola

Jason Abbey, Brett Clatterbaugh, Cortez Harris, Daniel Jennings, Kamren Johnson, Samuel Okunlola Linebackers: George Ballance, Curtis Jones Jr., Mathieu Lamah, John Patrick Oates, Terry Wiggins, Gabe Williams

George Ballance, Curtis Jones Jr., Mathieu Lamah, John Patrick Oates, Terry Wiggins, Gabe Williams Safeties: Jordan Bass, Sherrod Covil Jr., Tyrell Grant Jr., Knahlij Harrell

Jordan Bass, Sherrod Covil Jr., Tyrell Grant Jr., Knahlij Harrell Cornerbacks: Cam Chadwick Jr., Jordan "Jojo" Crim, Josh Jones, Amauri Polydor, Thomas Williams, Kenny Woseley Jr.

Cam Chadwick Jr., Jordan "Jojo" Crim, Josh Jones, Amauri Polydor, Thomas Williams, Kenny Woseley Jr. Specialists: Deed Capper, Aiden Daugherty, Will Love