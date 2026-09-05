LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Hokies vs. VMI Keydets Football

Virginia Tech football opens its season against VMI today, ushering in the James Franklin era and looking to wash away last season's 3-9 result. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game Notes

Here's the starters for the Hokies for the opener:

Offense

QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer

Ethan Grunkemeyer RB: Marcellous Hawkins

Marcellous Hawkins WR: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene

Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene TE: Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell OR Ja'Ricous Hairston

Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell Ja'Ricous Hairston OL (L-R): Justin Terry (LT), Layth Ghannam (LG), Kyle Altuner (C), Montavious Cunningham (RG), Aidan Lynch (RT)

Defense

DL (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris

Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris LB: Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie

Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray

Isaiah Brown-Murray CB: Jaquez White, Joshua Clarke

Jaquez White, Joshua Clarke S: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers