LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Hokies vs. VMI Keydets Football
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Virginia Tech football opens its season against VMI today, ushering in the James Franklin era and looking to wash away last season's 3-9 result. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Pre-Game Notes
Here's the starters for the Hokies for the opener:
Offense
- QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer
- RB: Marcellous Hawkins
- WR: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene
- TE: Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell OR Ja'Ricous Hairston
- OL (L-R): Justin Terry (LT), Layth Ghannam (LG), Kyle Altuner (C), Montavious Cunningham (RG), Aidan Lynch (RT)
Defense
- DL (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris
- LB: Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie
- NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray
- CB: Jaquez White, Joshua Clarke
- S: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05