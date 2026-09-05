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LIVE UPDATES - Virginia Tech Hokies vs. VMI Keydets Football

Read below fora game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.
Thomas Hughes|
Virginia Tech Athletics

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Virginia Tech Hokies

Virginia Tech football opens its season against VMI today, ushering in the James Franklin era and looking to wash away last season's 3-9 result. Read below for a game thread, organized in reverse chronological order.

Pre-Game Notes

Here's the starters for the Hokies for the opener:

Offense

  • QB: Ethan Grunkemeyer
  • RB: Marcellous Hawkins
  • WR: Davion "FatRat" Brown, Que'Sean Brown, Ayden Greene
  • TE: Luke Reynolds; Benji Gosnell OR Ja'Ricous Hairston
  • OL (L-R): Justin Terry (LT), Layth Ghannam (LG), Kyle Altuner (C), Montavious Cunningham (RG), Aidan Lynch (RT)

Defense

  • DL (L-R): Aycen Stevens, Kemari Copeland, Elhadj Fall, Cortez Harris
  • LB: Kaleb Spencer, Noah Chambers, Keon Wylie
  • NB: Isaiah Brown-Murray
  • CB: Jaquez White, Joshua Clarke
  • S: Quentin Reddish, Tyson Flowers
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Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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