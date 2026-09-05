Virginia Tech vs VMI: Full Game Preview and Final Score Prediction For Tonight's Game

BLACKSBURG, Va. — For all of the chatter surrounding Virginia Tech's new-look roster entering Saturday's season opener, its first opponent presents a bit of intrigue of its own, though not on the scoreboard.

VMI won't enter Lane Stadium expected to beat the Hokies. Virginia Tech holds the advantages that naturally come with a Power Four program facing an FCS opponent, and the Keydets already have a game under their belts after opening the season with a 38-10 loss to Idaho State.

VMI's turned toward an option-based offense under first-year head coach Ashley Ingram, whose background includes 14 seasons as an assistant at Navy. That means Virginia Tech's first defensive test under James Franklin won't necessarily be about overwhelming VMI with talent. It will be about assignments, tackling and preventing the Keydets from controlling possession with their ground game.

VMI used three quarterbacks in its opener against Idaho State: JoJo Crump, Chandler Wilson and Nana Utsey.

Crump handled the majority of the passing responsibilities, but there wasn't much of an aerial attack to speak of. Wilson provided a considerably greater threat with his legs, rushing seven times for 62 yards and a touchdown, while Utsey also received six carries. Altogether, VMI ran the ball 52 times in its opener.

Kemari Copeland is the known commodity on the Hokies' defensive line after recording 48 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks en route to Third-Team All-ACC honors last season. Elhadj Fall should provide another experienced option alongside him on the interior, but the situation on the edge remains less certain.

Aycen Stevens is one of the players to watch there. The redshirt junior seized Virginia Tech's famed Lunch Pail during spring practice and carried it into fall camp, but the Hokies don't have a proven high-level producer at defensive end entering the year. VMI might provide an early indication of what Virginia Tech has at the position.

Saturday will be Ethan Grunkemeyer's first start in maroon and orange after Franklin officially named him Virginia Tech's starting quarterback Monday. The Penn State transfer arrives with more experience than the typical redshirt sophomore, throwing for 1,339 yards, eight touchdowns and four interceptions after Drew Allar suffered a season-ending injury last year.

Virginia Tech should have the advantage up front and enough skill-position talent to keep Grunkemeyer from needing to carry the offense. Marcellous Hawkins returns after rushing for 749 yards last season, while Jeffrey Overton Jr. gives the Hokies another option out of the backfield.

Ayden Greene and Que'Sean Brown headline the receiving corps. Greene led Virginia Tech with 516 receiving yards last year, while Brown arrives from Duke after recording 816 yards and five touchdowns in 2025.

Perhaps the more interesting question is how much Grunkemeyer actually plays. If Virginia Tech builds the type of advantage expected against VMI, Franklin could have an opportunity to work deep into his depth chart. UNC transfer Bryce Baker appears to have the inside track on the backup quarterback job, while Kelden Ryan and true freshman Troy Huhn round out a room with plenty of youth beyond its starter.

Can Virginia Tech avoid the mistakes that plagued it throughout a 3-9 season? Can Grunkemeyer command the offense cleanly in his first start? Can the offensive line control a matchup it should control? And can the defense remain disciplined against an unconventional rushing attack even as the Hokies begin rotating through their depth?

The result is expected to favor Virginia Tech considerably. What Franklin's first team looks like while getting there will be far more interesting. Virginia Tech and VMI kick off tonight at 7:30 p.m. ET at Lane Stadium. The game will air on ACC Network.

Who do I think wins? Virginia Tech runs away with it. This is not a matchup that should be close, or there's serious cause for concern. Power Four opponents won 125 straight games against FCS opponents dating up to Monday, and the Hokies haven't lost to an FCS school since then-member James Madison in 2010. I think Virginia Tech gets the start it needs to, cycling through plenty of options as it romps over the Keydets.

Final score prediction: Virginia Tech 52, VMI 3