Madden 25 Ratings for Virginia Tech Alums
Madden 25 is almost here, which yet again means the player ratings for every player has been released. Plenty of Virginia Tech alumni found themselves with some respectable ratings throughout the list. The game will finally release on August 16, 2024, with early release coming on the 13th.
Four Hokies received a rating of 80 or higher, in fact all four of those players received a rating of 84 or higher. The one player leading the pack was left tackle Christian Darrisaw.
If you’ve been following the NFL offseason, this should be no surprise as he signed a four-year extension worth up to 113 million dollars. Per Adam Schefter, the deal included $43.7 million guaranteed at signing, and $77 million guaranteed overall. Darrisaw is a cornerstone in the Vikings offense and received a 91 overall ratings for his efforts.
Another top player is Dolphins cornerback Kendall Fuller, who was pinned as an 87 overall by EA Sports. Kendall played three years at Virginia Tech, and was later drafted in the third round by Washington Commanders. Fuller then went to the Chiefs, helped secure them a Super Bowl, then came back to Washington for four years. This offseason though, Fuller moved again, finding a home in Miami, adding to an already stacked Miami Dolphins squad.
Wyatt Teller, a player who has been floating around trade rumors all offseason, got a 86 overall rating in the new game. Teller, a sneaky three-time Pro Bowler, has made a name for himself in Cleveland and is one of the best returning guards in the country. He received some high ratings in the game, but the most notable is his 93 overall strength.
The Edmunds brothers received some decent ratings too, with Tremaine and Terrell receiving a 84 and 77 overall respectively. The two brothers became the first pair of brothers to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft in league history. Both players had illustrious careers at Virginia Tech, and have made a name for themselves in the NFL.
Plenty of other players got recognition from EA Sports, with over 10 players being a 70 overall or higher.
Some other Virginia Tech Hokies in the game are Chuck Clark (79), Khalil Herbert (77), Logan Thomas (74), Chamarri Conner (74), Divine Deablo (74), Caleb Farley (74), Joey Slye (73), Brandon Facyson (70), Yosh Nijman (70), Tim Settle Jr (70), Greg Stroman (69), Tyrod Taylor (68), Amare Barno (67), Raheem Blackshear (67), James Mitchell (65), Dalton Keene (65), Brock Hoffman (60), Luke Tenuta (61), and center Lecitus Smith (59).