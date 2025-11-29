Matchup Preview and Final Score Prediction For Virginia Tech vs No. 18 Virginia
While they are just 3-8, Virginia Tech would love nothing more than to get a win vs rival Virginia and ruin the Cavaliers season. With a win, the Hokies would keep UVA out of the ACC Championship game and the College Football Playoff. It would be a great way to turn the page and enter the James Franklin era.
This is a rivalry that the Hokies have dominated. Current UVA head coach Tony Elliott has not beaten the Hokies and Virginia Tech has won 23 of the last 25 games against the Cavaliers. While they are underdogs on the road tonight, this is a very winnable game for Virgina Tech.
Virginia is 9-2 in its first 11 games for the first time since 2007. It marks only the fifth time (1895, 1989, 1998, 2007, 2025 that UVA
has won nine games in the regular season. Virginia is bowl-eligible for the first time since 2021 after winning six of its first seven games.
Let's break down the matchup.
Virginia Tech offense vs Virginia defense
This is where I think Virginia Tech an have some success. They have one of the better rushing attacks in the ACC and UVA is going to be missing their best defensive player, linebacker Kam Robinson.
I fully expect Virginia Tech to utilize the rushing skills of quarterback Kyron Drones and running backs Jeff Overton and Marcellous Hawkins. They are going to be facing a tough Virginia defense, the best one that Tony Elliott has had at UVA, but without Robinson, there is going to be some playmaking that is missing on that front seven.
Offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery was named Tech’s interim head coach for the remainder of the season on Sept. 14. He coached his 100th game as a head coach against Georgia Tech, and has led the Hokies to a 3-4 record, including a 2-4 start in ACC play.
Hawkins has been the Hokies’ most productive running back in 2025. Hawkins has tallied 118 carries for 749 yards and a touchdown for an average of 6.3 yards a carry. His 101-yard outing at Florida State was his second 100- yard rushing effort of the season. Hawkins has recorded 23 runs of 10+ yards this season, and 12 of more than 15 yards. The transfer from Central Missouri has forced 44 missed tackles and gained 562 yards after first contact.
I think Virginia Tech should be able to have success on the ground. Will they need a lot from their passing attack today? If so, Ayden Greene is the go to target for Drones and is a big play threat.
Virginia Offense vs Virginia Tech Defense
While the Virginia offense has stalled out since its electric start to the beginning of the season, it had a very good performance against Duke. This offense has playmakers in running back J'Mari Taylor and wide receivers Cam Ross and Trell Harris. Chandler Morris has been a super impactful addition at the quarterback position and runs the offense very well. It is going to be a big challenge for the Hokies to consistently get stops
With Morris under center, UVA (9-2) is having its best
season since 2007.
Morris is one of only five ACC QBs who have completed
at least 66.6 percent of passes and thrown for at least
14 touchdowns.
Morris is averaging 218.6 yards passing and 238.8
yards of total offense per game.
His standout performances include UVA’s wins over
Stanford (380 yards passing), Duke (316 yards
passing), and then-No. 8 Florida State (266 yards of total offense). Morris accounted for five total TDs in wins over the Cardinal and Seminoles.
Taylor has scored at least one rushing TD in 19 of his
last 22 games, dating back to his time at NCCU.
His 83.4 rushing yards-per-game average is also good
for No. 3 among all ACC players.
Taylor has three 100-yard rushing performanaces this
season (150 at NCSU, 133 at Duke, 105 at Cal), the
most by a UVA tailback in a season since Jordan Ellis in 2018. Taylor scored the game-winning TDs in overtime in road contests at both North Carolina (10/25) and Louisville. Both rushes occurred on direct snaps
DT Kemari Copeland is known for his weight room exploits but has emerged as a disruptor on the defensive line. Copeland added another six tackles against Miami. Against Cal, the Virginia Beach, Virginia native became the first Tech defensive tackle to have at least three sacks in a game since his position coach, J.C. Price, had four sacks vs. Miami in 1995. Copeland was named the ACC Defensive Lineman of the Week for his efforts against Cal. He leads the Hokies with 4.5 sacks and 7.0 TFLs.
Stopping the run and getting pressure on Morris is going to be essential in this game.
Prediction
I think that the Hokies have an excellent chance at getting the upset here. Their running game can give Virginia plenty of problems with Kam Robinson out and their defensive line is not going to be easy for UVA to block. As long as they don't turn the ball over and beat themselves, Virginia Tech can continue their dominance over Virginia and head into the James Franklin era knowing they ruined their rivals season.
Final: Virginia Tech 24, Virginia 21