Michael Vick Talks About Rumors Connecting Him To Open Virginia Tech Job
Virginia Tech is one of two open jobs in college football right now, along with UCLA, and the Hokies are going to be looking far and wide for their next head coach. After the tenure of Brent Pry went south, what kind of head coach will the Hokies look for? One with experience? A power four head coach? A group of five head coach? Another coordinator? Whoever it ends up being, this is going to be a huge hire for the future of the program.
What about Vick?
One of the names that has come up is former Virginia Tech quarterback Michael Vick. Vick is arguably the greatest player to ever play at Virginia Tech and is currently in his first season as the head coach at Norfolk State, where he is 1-2 to start the season. When asked yesterday about the rumors connecting him to the job, here is what Vick had to say:
"This team's got to follow my lead," Vick told HBCU Gameday this week. "My primary focus right now is Norfolk State. That's all we can focus on. I hope they're not reading the newspaper clippings or looking into what's happening on the social pages, because I don't do it. We've got Sacred Heart this week. That's the most important thing in our lives right now."
CBS Sports analyst Richard Johnson has reported that Hokies expect Vick "to be in the mix" for the coaching job. Vick would be willing to listen since Virginia Tech is a "special place" for him, but also wants to "get Norfolk State right too."
Would Vick be a good hire?
Hiring Vick would be a massive gamble, with big upside and a really low floor.
A lot of comparisons would be made between the hire of Deion Sanders at Colorado, but there are some huge differences. Sanders had multiple years of coaching experience, but he also had a future Heisman winner on his team as well as his son, who as a future NFL draft pick at quarterback. Vick is light on experience and does not have the kind of talents like Travis Hunter and Shedeur Sanders to bring with him to Blacksburgh.
But, there is a chance that Vick being at Virginia Tech would help their brand and recruiting. Virginia Tech needs a huge influx of talent, whether it is from the transfer portal or high school recruiting and players might love the idea of coming to play for Vick. That is more concept than anything, but it is possible.
Is Virginia Tech in a place where they can afford to take a big gamble like this? I would argue no. Vick might be an excellent coach, but the Hokies need to find someone who can rebuild this program and carry them into the new era of college athletics. Getting an experienced head coach would be the smarter play.
This is going to be a long search and likely won't conclude until after the season is over. Will Vick be the guy?