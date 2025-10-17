Midseason Offensive Line Report Card: How Do Tech's Big Boys Stack Up?
At the halfway point of the season, Virginia Tech’s offensive line has faced one of the roughest stretches of any unit on the roster. Between injuries, inconsistency, and growing pains, the group hasn’t found the rhythm needed to stabilize the Hokies’ offense. A preseason outlook that once promised cohesion and veteran reliability has instead turned into a rotating cast of linemen fighting to keep the offense afloat.
No position group for Virginia Tech football this season has suffered more from constant shuffling than the offensive line. Redshirt junior Johnny Garrett, expected to anchor the left side, missed multiple games due to injury and was limited when he returned. His absence forced younger players into extended snaps against ACC-caliber defensive lines, often with uneven results.
The ripple effect has been significant. With Garrett sidelined and then limited, Aidan Lynch and Tommy Ricard have both logged far more reps than anticipated. Neither came into the season expecting to play starter-level snaps, but necessity pushed them into the spotlight. The results have been mixed, as expected from players still learning the speed and complexity of ACC defenses.
While youth and injury are partial explanations, the Hokies have also been let down by veterans who were supposed to bring stability. Chief among them is Tomas Rimac, a player whose preseason hype suggested he might be one of the line’s cornerstones. Instead, Rimac’s performance has been inconsistent: flashes of physicality followed by lapses in pass protection or penalties that stall drives. For a veteran presence, that inconsistency is costly. His play has mirrored the broader struggles of the group: sound for stretches, yet unable to sustain that level over four quarters.
The same theme holds for the unit’s communication as a whole. Missed assignments and blown protections have often disrupted offensive rhythm, especially in key third-down situations. That’s been a central problem in both the run and pass games; defenders are getting through gaps quickly and the backfield hasn’t had the clean pockets or running lanes needed to keep defenses honest.
To be fair, the offensive line’s struggles aren’t happening in isolation. Quarterback pressure numbers are often as much a reflection of offensive cohesion as individual blocking ability. With a relatively new system and shifting personnel, timing and chemistry are naturally harder to develop. The Hokies have also faced a string of physical defensive fronts that test depth and stamina, which has magnified every weakness.
Still, context doesn’t erase the outcome. Virginia Tech has struggled to establish a consistent running game, and its protection issues have limited the passing attack. Whether it’s missed blocks in space or breakdowns on key downs, the margin for error has been thin and the line hasn't consistently met it.
The good news for Tech is that experience is often the best teacher. The younger players — Lynch, Ricard and others — are getting invaluable game reps that will pay off long-term. Garrett’s health improving could also help stabilize the left side, if he can rediscover his old form, and Rimac has the talent to bounce back if he cleans up technique and discipline. The bye week might allow the group to reset and finally play a few consecutive games with the same five starters, something that hasn’t happened often this fall.
At their best, this line has shown flashes of what it could become: a tough, assignment-sound group capable of setting the tone for the offense. But those moments have been too rare. For now, the body of work through midseason earns a low mark — a D, reflective of a unit that’s been battered, inexperienced and unable to consistently meet expectations.
Virginia Tech football resumes its season in one week with a Week 9 clash against California on Friday, Oct. 24 at 7:30 p.m. ET. The game will be available for viewing on ESPN.