National Analyst Names Virginia Tech's Biggest Strength Going Into The Season
Virginia Tech is going to be one of the most interesting teams in the ACC this upcoming season and some analysts around the country think this is a potential ACC title team. The Hokies are returning a lot of production from last year's team. The offense could be one of the best rushing attacks in the country and the defense was already a huge strength of the team.
The defense might be the biggest strength of the 2024 Virginia Tech team. 247Sports analyst Brad Crawford listed the defense as Virginia Tech's biggest strength heading into the season:
"This might be the strongest unit seen in a decade in Blacksburg given the decisions by several draftable players to return. Edge rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland tallied 9.5 sacks, cornerbacks Dorian Strong and Mansoor Delane would've been mid-round selections and Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles has chosen Virginia Tech for added spotlight."
There is a chance that this defense could be the best in the ACC. One guy that Crawford mentioned was Duke transfer Aeneas Peebles and I think he is going to make this defense that much better. Peebles and Powell-Ryland are going to be one of the top pass rushing duos in the ACC and the Hokies are already really strong at cornerback with Strong and Delane.
247Sports analyst Chris Hummer recently wrote that Peebles is one of the transfer additions that could swing the College Football Playoff Race:
"Virginia Tech returns more production than any team in the Power Four, so there weren't a ton of holes for the Hokies to fill. But defensive tackle was inarguably the biggest need. Virginia Tech couldn't have addressed it much better. Peebles was a force for the Blue Devils last season, finishing the year with 43 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, and 5 sacks.
The 6-foot-1, 290-pound Peebles can play multiple positions across a defensive front and generates a ton of pressure for someone his size. He should be a spark for a top-30 unit from last season that returns almost everyone."
There is a lot of excitement around Virginia Tech Football for the upcoming season and the defense is one of the reasons why.