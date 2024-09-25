National Analyst Predicts Miami-Virginia Tech Final Score
Predictions for Cam Ward's first-ever ACC matchup have been pouring in. This game is packed with intriguing storylines, including:
- Virginia Tech testing their legitimacy as an ACC contender
Even though Virginia Tech is 2-2, with losses to Rutgers and Vanderbilt, both of those games were just 3-point losses against teams from the two strongest conferences in college football. For now, they haven't played an ACC school, so giving themselves a shot at the ACC Championship is still plausible, but to remain in that conversation Virginia Tech likely cannot lose more than one game, meaning they'll have to beat Miami or Clemson to give themselves a shot at the title.
- Kyron Drones facing off against his cousin Cam Ward
As Cam Ward mentioned earlier in the week, he and Kyron Drones found out that they were cousins during their junior year of high school, which formed a bond they still hold to this day. Ward and Drones both train with the same trainer, Darrell Colbert, who trains the top quarterbacks in college football.
- Miami's first test of the season
Unless Florida or South Florida are considered great teams, the Hurricanes have yet to play any team close to the level of talent that they have had, and they struggled against a physical South Florida team in the first half. With that, Virginia Tech is probably the most talented team Miami has played to this point--and even if not that, Virginia Tech has the best secondary that Miami has played all season.
- Ward's debut in the ACC
Obviously coming from Washington State this offseason, and playing at Incarnate Wood before that, Ward has yet to face an in-conference ACC oponent. This game alone will be a big test to see how Ward fits into the landscape of the conference.
On3 Sports' J.D. Pickell took all that into consideration and more when he made his prediction for the upcoming matchup between Virginia Tech and Miami.