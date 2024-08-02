National Analyst States Virginia Tech Football's Biggest Weakness
It's hard to find a weakness in the 2024 Virginia Tech Hokies. Over this offseason, excitement has been building in anticipation of the 2024 Virginia Tech Hokies, and national analysts have already tabbed the Hokies as the dark horse team in 2024, and for good reason. Virginia Tech returns some of the most production in the country, have one of the easiest power four schedules, and they have a dual-threat breakout-contender quarterback at the helm.
Earlier this offseason, ESPN released their top 25 rankings, and provided the biggest "area for improvement" for the Hokies in the 2024 season, having this to say about the middle linebacker position:
"Once a position of strength on the stout Hokies defenses of years past, middle linebacker is an area that Virginia Tech knows must improve if the Hokies are going to live up to growing expectations. Virginia Tech went into the transfer portal to bring inSam Brumfield fromMiddle Tennessee State, but Jaden Keller had a great spring and could be the answer at the position. Virginia Tech has experience across the board at linebacker; if it can shore up its play up the middle, that would certainly help make a formidable front seven considering the strength of the returning defensive line."
Carter Bahns of 247Sports begs to differ. Bahns and 247 also recently rolled out their top 25 rankings, and the weaknesses for each team on that list. Bahns did not list middle linebacker as the place for improvement, in fact it wasn't the linebacker position at all, it was the safeties:
"24. Virginia Tech Hokies: Safeties — Mansoor Delane and Dorian Strong are two of the top corners in the ACC, but the rest of the defensive backfield has plenty of questions. The Hokies exited spring without a clear starting option next to Jalen Stroman at safety."
Although I agree that the safety position may not look as good as the cornerback position, I think the disrespect to Mose Phillips, who will start alongside Stroman, is clear. Here's what our own Connor Mardian had to say about Mose Phillips:
"Well Mose Phillips III, a true sophomore, comes into the season with more game experience than many of his peers. Phillips appeared in every game last season and made two starts, recording 27 tackles and a forced fumble. He is in a strong position to vie for a starting role this season. If he does not secure a top spot, Phillips is expected to gain more experience and lead the safety unit when Jones and Stroman move on."
I think it's fair to say that Phillips is not only somebody who you can rely on at safety, but frankly is someone who is a breakout candidate in 2024. I will give Bahns credit though, the Virginia tech roster is very well-rounded on both sides of the ball, so it might be challenging to pick out a position group to label as a "weakness", but if the safeties can play well in 2024... Virginia tech should surely give themselves a shot at the ACC title game.