New Updated Win Totals Projection Paints An Optimistic View Of Virginia Tech Football Making Another Bowl Game
Virginia Tech was one of the most hyped teams last offseason in college football. Armed with a huge number of returning starters, including quarterback Kyron Drones, and many members of an emerging defense, there were some out there that were picking the team to take advantage of a favorable schedule and make the college football playoff.
Obviously that did not happen.
The Hokies limped to a 6-7 season that was off from the start with a week one upset loss against Vanderbilt. However, if you look closer, it was not for a lack of talent. In the offseason, Virginia Tech lost a number of players to the transfer portal, with many of them being highly-coveted players by other teams. On top of that, Virginia Tech saw five of its players get drafted in this year's NFL Draft, second most in the NFL after Miami.
Now, Virginia Tech has brought in two new coordinators and 30-plus transfers to try and turn this around on the field this season. How is Virginia Tech looking according to the sportsbooks? According to Fanduel Sportsbook, the Hokies' win total now sits at 6.5, with the under being juiced at -134 and the over at +110
The Hokies started the season with an upset loss to Vanderbilt, lost to Rutgers a few weeks later, and had the controversial loss to Miami to drop them to 2-3. After rallying to win three straight to get to 5-3 and still have a shot at the ACC Championship, the Hokies collapsed, losing four of their last five, including the bowl game to Minnesota last Friday. Not only was this season very disappointing, but the Hokies are losing most of their contributors from this team to the transfer portal or the draft. RB Bhayshul Tuten, OL Xavier Chaplin Braelin Moore, and several members of the secondary. They have worked to fill those holes in the portal and quarterback Kyron Drones is coming back, but there is not as much optimism heading into this offseason as there was for last season.
While none of the running backs have the talent of Bhayshul Tuten, they could all form a formidable and deep rotation. The defense is going to be the biggest question mark. The Hokies had one of the best defensive lines in the ACC last season, but now have to replace a lot of talent there and in the rest of the defense, as well as bringing on a defensive coordinator who has never been a coordinator at the power four level.
While Virginia Tech's season was disappointing, they lost a number of one-score games and things could have been much different if a few things went their way. The schedule is not overly difficult and at minimum, a bowl game should be on the table. Anything more will depend on the newcomers and how healthy Drones can be.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
Related Links:
Fielding the Virginia Tech Football Team with Exclusively Transfers