NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections: The Virginia Tech Hokies are out of contention
The Virginia Tech Hokies 29-22 (11-16) have had an up-and-down season. Barring their recent series win against Mercer, the Hokies were in the midst of a six-game losing streak. At multiple points in the season, the Hokies have looked like they had matchups under control, but a treacherous couple of innings would put the game out of reach.
Tech has batted a poor .272 batting average, which sits fourth from the bottom in the ACC. The Hokies have also rung in 361 runs, which places 10th in the conference. On defense, Tech manages the sixth-worst ERA with a 5.18 ERA. The Hokies also hold the seventh-worst batting average against with a .263.
According to the D1Baseball Field of 64 website, the Hokies were left out of the field. It is hard to blame D1 for excluding the Hokies. Tech has dropped its last four ACC series, with matchups including two out-of-conference games vs Liberty
10 ACC teams were recently projected inside the field as the ACC continuously presents a stacked set of some of the nation's best squads collegiate baseball has to offer.
As it stands, sitting atop the ACC is Florida State, who possesses a 16-8 ACC record. The Seminoles are followed by NC State (16-9), and Georgia Tech (17-10), who round out the top three.
What's Next?
Virginia Tech is running out of time to get back on track for a potential "last team in" slot. The Hokies face stifling competition.
All that is left for the Hokies is a home, Commonwealth Clash series against UVa, which will take place the 15th, 16th, and 17th this month, before the ACC Tournament awaits the Hokies.
