PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's 34-24 Victory
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BLACKSBURG — Following back-to-back losses, Virginia Tech football rebounded Saturday with a wire-to-wire 34-24 victory over Georgia Tech at Lane Stadium. Here's how all 47 Hokies who logged snaps in Saturday's win graded out (overall) on Pro Football Focus:
Offense
- WR Que'Sean Brown (38 snaps) - 89.9
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (63 snaps) - 79.2
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (21 snaps) - 73.0
- RB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (22 snaps) - 71.5
- RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (46 snaps) - 70.4
- TE Luke Reynolds (52 snaps) - 69.0
- LG Michael Troutman III (63 snaps) - 64.9
- TE Benji Gosnell (15 snaps) - 63.5
- RG Benjamin Eziuka (46 snaps) - 60.2
- LG Gavin Crawford (17 snaps) - 60.2
- LT Buddy Wegdam (one snap) - 60.0
- LT Layth Ghannam (63 snaps) - 59.6
- WR Davion Brown (38 snaps) - 57.5
- C Kyle Altuner (63 snaps) - 57.0
- RT Aidan Lynch (63 snaps) - 55.8
- WR Ayden Greene (37 snaps) - 53.4
- WR Marlion Jackson (26 snaps) - 50.9
- WR Tyseer Denmark (19 snaps) - 49.8
Defense
- LB Kaleb Spencer (28 snaps) - 83.8
- CB Thomas Williams (21 snaps)
- S Sheldon Robinson (seven snaps) - 78.
- DE Cortez Harris (23 snaps) - 72.5
- DT Eric Mensah (15 snaps) - 71.5
- DE Aycen Stevens (36 snaps) - 70.3
- LB Curtis Jones Jr. (eight snaps) - 69.9
- DE Daniel Jennings (two snaps) - 69.4
- DT Randy Adirika (22 snaps) - 68.3
- CB Joshua Clarke (39 snaps) - 67.0
- S Quentin Reddish (56 snaps) - 66.5
- LB Noah Chambers (48 snaps) - 65.0
- S DQ Smith (30 snaps) - 64.4
- S Tyson Flowers (34 snaps) - 63.9
- DE Jason Abbey (10 snaps) - 62.9
- CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (21 snaps) - 61.8
- LB Sherrod Covil (two snaps) - 61.8
- DT Deric Dandy (one snap) - 60.0
- DT Elhadj Fall (35 snaps) - 56.5
- DE Samuel Okunlola (14 snaps) - 56.2
- DE Javion Hilson (19 snaps) - 55.4
- CB Jaquez White (62 snaps) - 53.7
- LB Keon Wylie (50 snaps) - 53.3
- DT Kemari Copeland (33 snaps) - 53.0
- DE Gerard Johnson III (19 snaps) - 52.0
- DE Mylachi Williams (22 snaps) - 50.9
- CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (four snaps) - 50.5
- LB Terry Wiggins (13 snaps) - 46.0
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (19 snaps) - 40.6
Overall Top-10
- WR Que'Sean Brown (38 snaps) - 89.9 - Offense
- LB Kaleb Spencer (28 snaps) - 83.8 - Defense
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (63 snaps) - 79.2 - Offense
- CB Thomas Williams (21 snaps) - 79.2 - Defense
- S Sheldon Robinson (seven snaps) - 78.3 - Defense
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (21 snaps) - 73.0 - Offense
- DE Cortez Harris (23 snaps) - 72.5 - Defense
- RB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (22 snaps) - 71.5 - Offense
- DT Eric Mensah (15 snaps) - 71.5 - Defense
- RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (46 snaps) - 70.4 - Offense
Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05