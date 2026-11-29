BLACKSBURG — For the first time since the 1997-98 campaigns, Virginia holds the Commonwealth Cup for back-to-back seasons. The Cavaliers thumped the Hokies 37-13 in Lane Stadium Saturday evening, handing Virginia Tech its fourth straight loss of the season and sixth in its last eight contests.

Here's how each of the 54 Hokies graded out on Pro Football Focus in Virginia Tech's regular-season finale, with some brief thoughts:

Offense

QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (71 snaps) - 74.9 TE Luke Reynolds (68 snaps) - 73.8 RB Messiah Mickens (eight snaps) - 68.7 QB Bryce Baker (nine snaps) - 68.1 TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (22 snaps) - 67.9 WR Que'Sean Brown (55 snaps) - 65.2 WR Ayden Greene (67 snaps) - 64.8 C Kyle Altuner (80 snaps) - 62.8 LT Logan Howland (42 snaps) - 62.3 RB Tyler Mason (six snaps) - 60.7 RB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (66 snaps) - 59.1 LG Brody Meadows (38 snaps) - 59.1 LT/LG Layth Ghannam (80 snaps) - 58.7 WR A.J. Brand (three snaps) - 57.3 RG Michael Troutman III (80 snaps) - 56.9 WR Davion Brown (21 snaps) - 55.0 TE Harrison Saint Germain (four snaps) - 54.7 TE Benji Gosnell (22 snaps) - 54.7 WR Tyseer Denmark (11 snaps) - 54.0 WR Marlion Jackson (47 snaps) - 52.6 RT Aidan Lynch (80 snaps) - 51.2

Offense: Perhaps the most peculiar facet of Virginia Tech's offensive grades is that Grunkemeyer graded out the highest of any Hokie even though two of his three turnovers directly resulted in Virginia touchdowns. More concerning to me, though, is that none of the five offensive linemen who played all 80 snaps graded above a 63.0. Four of those five graded below a 60.0, which, coupled with Virginia Tech's inability to establish much of anything on the ground, is particularly jarring.

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Defense

CB Zaevion Cleveland (13 snaps) - 76.3 DT Eric Mensah (10 snaps) - 74.4 CB Jaquez White (56 snaps) - 72.3 S Tyson Flowers (43 snaps) - 71.5 LB Keon Wylie (48 snaps) - 69.7 S Sheldon Robinson (24 snaps) - 68.7 CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (14 snaps) - 68.0 DT Elhadj Fall (49 snaps) - 68.0 DT Randy Adirika (12 snaps) - 65.1 DT Kemari Copeland (43 snaps) - 62.8 DE Cortez Harris (33 snaps) - 62.5 LB Sherrod Covil (four snaps) - 62.4 DE Jason Abbey (three snaps) - 62.2 DE Aycen Stevens (52 snaps) - 61.1 DT Daniel Jennings (four snaps) - 60.6 CB Amauri Polydor (four snaps) - 60.0 S Brennan Johnson (four snaps) - 60.0 DT Christian Evans (two snaps) - 60.0 DT Brett Clatterbaugh (two snaps) - 60.0 DE Sherrod Henderson (two snaps) - 60.0 DT Deric Dandy (one snaps) - 60.0 DE Mylachi Williams (21 snaps) - 59.4 CB Joshua Clarke (50 snaps) - 59.1 CB Kenny Woseley Jr. (24 snaps) - 58.7 S DQ Smith (24 snaps) - 58.1 CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (16 snaps) - 58.0 LB Noah Chambers (47 snaps) - 57.9 LB Kaleb Spencer (47 snaps) - 56.8 DE Samuel Okunlola (12 snaps) - 55.0 S Quentin Reddish (44 snaps) - 53.8 LB Curtis Jones Jr. (19 snaps) - 50.3 DT Gerard Johnson III (19 snaps) - 48.0 DE Javion Hilson (13 snaps) - 44.4

Thoughts: It's telling that that three of Virginia Tech's four highest-graded defenders were members of the secondary, particularly given the juxtaposition between Virginia's passing (111 yards) and rushing (234 yards) output. Of the three linebackers who logged upwards of 45 snaps, only Wylie graded above a 60.0. And while Cleveland and Mensah occupied the top two spots defensively, neither played more than 13 snaps.

Overall Top-10

CB Zaevion Cleveland (13 snaps) - 76.3 - Defense QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (71 snaps) - 74.9 - Offense DT Eric Mensah (10 snaps) - 74.4 - Defense TE Luke Reynolds (68 snaps) - 73.8 - Offense CB Jaquez White (56 snaps) - 72.3 - Defense S Tyson Flowers (43 snaps) - 71.5 - Defense LB Keon Wylie (48 snaps) - 69.7 - Defense RB Messiah Mickens (eight snaps) - 68.7 - Offense S Sheldon Robinson (24 snaps) - 68.7 - Defense QB Bryce Baker (nine snaps) - 68.1 - Offense