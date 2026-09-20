PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's 35-26 Week 3 Victory Over Maryland
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Virginia Tech football vanquished Maryland 35-26 in College Park, Md., on Saturday to claim its first non-conference Power Four win since the 2017 season opener against VMI. Here's how all 43 Hokies that logged snaps graded out on Pro Football Focus:
Offense
- TE Luke Reynolds (60 snaps) - 92.1
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (82 snaps) - 80.2
- WR Ayden Greene (32 snaps) - 78.0
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (18 snaps) - 75.0
- LG Layth Ghannam (82 snaps) - 73.7
- TE Benji Gosnell (29 snaps) - 72.2
- RT Aidan Lynch (82 snaps) - 68.0
- HB Marcellous Hawkins Jr. (43 snaps) - 65.6
- C Kyle Altuner (82 snaps) - 64.8
- HB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (48 snaps) - 64.3
- LT Justin Terry (24 snaps) - 62.9
- LT Logan Howland (58 snaps) - 62.3
- WR Que'Sean Brown (58 snaps) - 61.0
- WR A.J. Brand (10 snaps) - 60.2
- RG Montavious Cunningham (82 snaps) - 60.0
- TE Pierce Petersohn (one snap) - 57.9
- WR Marlion Jackson (42 snaps) - 54.5
- WR Tyseer Denmark (21 snaps) - 53.3
- WR Davion Brown (48 snaps) - 52.8
Defense
- LB Keon Wylie (53 snaps) - 78.8
- LB Kaleb Spencer (51 snaps) - 77.3
- DE Aycen Stevens (45 snaps) - 76.7
- CB Joshua Clarke (58 snaps) - 72.4
- S DQ Smith (27 snaps) - 71.6
- LB Noah Chambers (45 snaps) - 71.4
- DT Elhadj Fall (47 snaps) - 69.4
- DT Randy Adirika (15 snaps) - 68.1
- DT Kemari Copeland (46 snaps) - 68.1
- DE Jason Abbey (18 snaps) - 65.6
- DE Mylachi Williams (22 snaps) - 65.4
- CB Thomas Williams (four snaps) - 64.4
- DE Samuel Okunlola (17 snaps) - 63.3
- DE Cortez Harris (34 snaps) - 63.0
- DE Javion Hilson (six snaps) - 58.7
- DE Deric Dandy (three snaps) - 58.4
- DT Gerard Johnson III (16 snaps) - 58.0
- S Kenny Woseley Jr. (17 snaps) - 57.7
- S Tyson Flowers (71 snaps) - 57.7
- NT Eric Mensah (11 snaps) - 57.5
- CB Jaquez White (71 snaps) - 57.3
- S Quentin Reddish (49 snaps) - 51.6
- CB Isaiah Brown-Murray (37 snaps) - 49.9
- LB Curtis Jones Jr. (18 snaps) - 27.7
Overall Top-10
- TE Luke Reynolds (60 snaps) - 92.1 - Offense
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (82 snaps) - 80.2 - Offense
- LB Keon Wylie (53 snaps) - 78.8 - Defense
- WR Ayden Greene (32 snaps) - 78.0 - Offense
- LB Kaleb Spencer (51 snaps) - 77.3 - Defense
- DE Aycen Stevens (45 snaps) - 76.7 - Defense
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (18 snaps) - 75.0 - Offense
- LG Layth Ghannam (82 snaps) - 73.7 - Offense
- CB Joshua Clarke (58 snaps) - 72.4 - Defense
- TE Benji Gosnell (29 snaps) - 72.2 - Offense
Virginia Tech's season continues on Saturday, Sept. 26, at 12 p.m. ET when it travels to Chestnut Hill, Mass., to play Boston College. The contest will be aired on one of the following three channels: ESPN, ESPN 2, or the ACC Network.
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position that he has held since July 2025. Hughes is a junior at Virginia Tech majoring in sports media and analytics. He also serves as the open-wheel correspondent for the motorsports outlet Steering Wheel Nation, where he has written on Formula 1, the NTT IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Hughes has previously authored bylines in 3304 Sports, Virginia Tech's multimedia student journalism outlet.Follow thomashughes_05