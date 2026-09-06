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PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's 73-3 Week 1 Victory Over VMI

How did each Virginia Tech player grade out in Week 1 against the Keydets?
Thomas Hughes|
Sep 5, 2026; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) breaks a tackle by a VMI defender.
Sep 5, 2026; Blacksburg, Va.; Virginia Tech running back Marcellous Hawkins (27) breaks a tackle by a VMI defender. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Virginia Tech Hokies

BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football's opener against VMI resulted in a dominant 73-3 victory where the Hokies led 45-0 at halftime. Here's how every player graded out on Pro Football Focus from the Week 1 blowout, with their snap count included:

Offense:

  1. WR Que'Sean Brown (16 snaps) - 91.6
  2. TE Luke Reynolds (27 snaps) - 86.2
  3. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (26 snaps) - 85.7
  4. QB Bryce Baker (39 snaps) - 81.5
  5. RT Justin Terry (41 snaps) - 81.2
  6. RG Tommy Ricard (39 snaps) - 80.8
  7. HB Marcellous Hawkins (27 snaps) - 80.1
  8. QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (38 snaps) - 75.6
  9. RT Aidan Lynch (43 snaps) - 74.1
  10. LG Gavin Crawford (24 snaps) - 72.8
  11. RB John Buetow (two snaps) - 72.8
  12. LG Marlen Bright (15 snaps) - 71.9
  13. HB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (24 snaps) - 70.9
  14. C Kyle Altuner (38 snaps) - 70.9
  15. RG Montavious Cunningham (42 snaps - 68.3
  16. WR Davion "FatRat" Brown (28 snaps) - 67.7
  17. WR A.J. Brand (19 snaps) - 67.6
  18. HB Tyler Mason (nine snaps) - 67.6
  19. HB Darius Taylor (five snaps) - 65.1
  20. RG Buddy Wegdam (24 snaps) - 65.0
  21. RT Logan Howland (17 snaps) - 64.9
  22. TE Benji Gosnell (28 snaps) - 64.2
  23. RT Benjamin Eziuka (14 snaps) - 63.5
  24. TE Harrison Saint Germain (18 snaps) - 63.0
  25. WR Keylen "Brodie" Adams (14 snaps) - 62.3
  26. WR Ayden Greene (29 snaps) - 62.0
  27. WR Chanz Wiggins (23 snaps) - 61.9
  28. WR Marlion Jackson (19 snaps) - 61.0
  29. C Justin Bell (eight snaps) - 60.2
  30. WR Jeff Exinor Jr. (16 snaps) - 59.4
  31. TE Brody Jones (two snaps) - 59.3
  32. TE Pierce Petersohn (11 snaps) - 58.5
  33. RG Lucas Austin (21 snaps) - 58.5
  34. HB Messiah Mickens (14 snaps) - 58.4
  35. WR Tyseer Denmark (16 snaps) - 56.7
  36. RG Brody Meadows (16 snaps) - 55.8
  37. TE Cole Reemsnyder (12 snaps) - 53.4
  38. LG Layth Ghannam (43 snaps) - 50.0

Defense:

  1. LOLB Aycen Stevens (13 snaps) - 97.8
  2. CB Thomas Williams (27 snaps) - 90.7
  3. LB Noah Chambers (19 snaps) - 90.3
  4. LB George Ballance (23 snaps)- 89.9
  5. LOLB Jason Abbey (16 snaps) - 88.4
  6. DT Randy Adirika (16 snaps) - 81.9
  7. LB Mathieu Lamah (13 snaps) - 79.5
  8. DT Gerard Johnson III (15 snaps) - 79.5
  9. DE Sherrod Henderson (seven snaps) - 78.2
  10. LB Keon Wylie (15 snaps) - 77.9
  11. DE Cortez Harris (16 snaps) - 76.7
  12. LOLB Mylachi Williams (15 snaps) - 76.5
  13. DE Tyson Harley (four snaps) - 74.7
  14. LOLB Curtis Jones Jr. (27 snaps) - 73.9
  15. CB Zaevion Cleveland (seven snaps) - 73.0
  16. DE Daniel Jennings (six snaps) - 72.2
  17. DT Christian Evans (13 snaps) - 71.9
  18. DT Deric Dandy (seven snaps) - 71.9
  19. LB Kaleb Spencer (22 snaps) - 71.7
  20. LILB John-Patrick Oates (three snaps) - 70.0
  21. LOLB Antwone Santiago (13 snaps) - 69.5
  22. DE Elhadj Fall (17 snaps) - 69.0
  23. S Knahlij Harrell (15 snaps) - 68.8
  24. DT T-Ron Richardson Jr. (three snaps) - 68.2
  25. DE Samuel Okunlola (15 snaps) - 67.6
  26. CB Jaquez White (15 snaps) - 67.2
  27. DT Kemari Copeland (17 snaps) - 66.7
  28. LB Terry Wiggins (13 snaps) - 64.1
  29. S Jordan Bass (13 snaps) - 64.0
  30. NT Eric Mensah (18 snaps) - 63.7
  31. CB Jahmari DeLoatch (13 snaps) - 63.0
  32. CB Amauri Polydor (six snaps) - 62.7
  33. S Brennan Johnson (13 snaps) - 62.5
  34. S Sherrod Covil (26 snaps) - 62.4
  35. S Tyrell Grant Jr. (six snaps) - 61.8
  36. S Sheldon Robinson (20 snaps) - 61.8
  37. CB Josh Jones (three snaps) - 61.8
  38. DT Grant Karczewski (five snaps) - 61.7
  39. ROLB Zeke Chinwike (five snaps) - 60.6
  40. DT Garrett Witherington (three snaps) - 59.6
  41. CB Joshua Clarke (27 snaps) - 58.1
  42. S Quentin Reddish (27 snaps) - 57.3
  43. S Tyson Flowers (22 snaps) - 57.2
  44. CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (18 snaps) - 55.0
  45. ROLB Brett Clatterbaugh (eight snaps) - 50.9
  46. DE Javion Hilson (13 snaps) - 50.3

Top-10 By Grade:

  1. LOLB Aycen Stevens (13 snaps) - 97.8 - Defense
  2. WR Que'Sean Brown (16 snaps) - 91.6 - Offense
  3. CB Thomas Williams (27 snaps) - 90.7 - Defense
  4. LB Noah Chambers (19 snaps) - 90.3 - Defense
  5. LB George Ballance (23 snaps) - 89.9 - Defense
  6. LOLB Jason Abbey (16 snaps) - 88.4 - Defense
  7. TE Luke Reynolds (27 snaps) - 86.2 - Offense
  8. TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (26 snaps) - 85.7 - Offense
  9. DT Randy Adirika (16 snaps) - 81.9 - Defense
  10. QB Bryce Baker (39 snaps) - 81.5 - Offense
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Published
Thomas Hughes
THOMAS HUGHES

Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.

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