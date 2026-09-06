PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's 73-3 Week 1 Victory Over VMI
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BLACKSBURG — Virginia Tech football's opener against VMI resulted in a dominant 73-3 victory where the Hokies led 45-0 at halftime. Here's how every player graded out on Pro Football Focus from the Week 1 blowout, with their snap count included:
Offense:
- WR Que'Sean Brown (16 snaps) - 91.6
- TE Luke Reynolds (27 snaps) - 86.2
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (26 snaps) - 85.7
- QB Bryce Baker (39 snaps) - 81.5
- RT Justin Terry (41 snaps) - 81.2
- RG Tommy Ricard (39 snaps) - 80.8
- HB Marcellous Hawkins (27 snaps) - 80.1
- QB Ethan Grunkemeyer (38 snaps) - 75.6
- RT Aidan Lynch (43 snaps) - 74.1
- LG Gavin Crawford (24 snaps) - 72.8
- RB John Buetow (two snaps) - 72.8
- LG Marlen Bright (15 snaps) - 71.9
- HB Jeffrey Overton Jr. (24 snaps) - 70.9
- C Kyle Altuner (38 snaps) - 70.9
- RG Montavious Cunningham (42 snaps - 68.3
- WR Davion "FatRat" Brown (28 snaps) - 67.7
- WR A.J. Brand (19 snaps) - 67.6
- HB Tyler Mason (nine snaps) - 67.6
- HB Darius Taylor (five snaps) - 65.1
- RG Buddy Wegdam (24 snaps) - 65.0
- RT Logan Howland (17 snaps) - 64.9
- TE Benji Gosnell (28 snaps) - 64.2
- RT Benjamin Eziuka (14 snaps) - 63.5
- TE Harrison Saint Germain (18 snaps) - 63.0
- WR Keylen "Brodie" Adams (14 snaps) - 62.3
- WR Ayden Greene (29 snaps) - 62.0
- WR Chanz Wiggins (23 snaps) - 61.9
- WR Marlion Jackson (19 snaps) - 61.0
- C Justin Bell (eight snaps) - 60.2
- WR Jeff Exinor Jr. (16 snaps) - 59.4
- TE Brody Jones (two snaps) - 59.3
- TE Pierce Petersohn (11 snaps) - 58.5
- RG Lucas Austin (21 snaps) - 58.5
- HB Messiah Mickens (14 snaps) - 58.4
- WR Tyseer Denmark (16 snaps) - 56.7
- RG Brody Meadows (16 snaps) - 55.8
- TE Cole Reemsnyder (12 snaps) - 53.4
- LG Layth Ghannam (43 snaps) - 50.0
Defense:
- LOLB Aycen Stevens (13 snaps) - 97.8
- CB Thomas Williams (27 snaps) - 90.7
- LB Noah Chambers (19 snaps) - 90.3
- LB George Ballance (23 snaps)- 89.9
- LOLB Jason Abbey (16 snaps) - 88.4
- DT Randy Adirika (16 snaps) - 81.9
- LB Mathieu Lamah (13 snaps) - 79.5
- DT Gerard Johnson III (15 snaps) - 79.5
- DE Sherrod Henderson (seven snaps) - 78.2
- LB Keon Wylie (15 snaps) - 77.9
- DE Cortez Harris (16 snaps) - 76.7
- LOLB Mylachi Williams (15 snaps) - 76.5
- DE Tyson Harley (four snaps) - 74.7
- LOLB Curtis Jones Jr. (27 snaps) - 73.9
- CB Zaevion Cleveland (seven snaps) - 73.0
- DE Daniel Jennings (six snaps) - 72.2
- DT Christian Evans (13 snaps) - 71.9
- DT Deric Dandy (seven snaps) - 71.9
- LB Kaleb Spencer (22 snaps) - 71.7
- LILB John-Patrick Oates (three snaps) - 70.0
- LOLB Antwone Santiago (13 snaps) - 69.5
- DE Elhadj Fall (17 snaps) - 69.0
- S Knahlij Harrell (15 snaps) - 68.8
- DT T-Ron Richardson Jr. (three snaps) - 68.2
- DE Samuel Okunlola (15 snaps) - 67.6
- CB Jaquez White (15 snaps) - 67.2
- DT Kemari Copeland (17 snaps) - 66.7
- LB Terry Wiggins (13 snaps) - 64.1
- S Jordan Bass (13 snaps) - 64.0
- NT Eric Mensah (18 snaps) - 63.7
- CB Jahmari DeLoatch (13 snaps) - 63.0
- CB Amauri Polydor (six snaps) - 62.7
- S Brennan Johnson (13 snaps) - 62.5
- S Sherrod Covil (26 snaps) - 62.4
- S Tyrell Grant Jr. (six snaps) - 61.8
- S Sheldon Robinson (20 snaps) - 61.8
- CB Josh Jones (three snaps) - 61.8
- DT Grant Karczewski (five snaps) - 61.7
- ROLB Zeke Chinwike (five snaps) - 60.6
- DT Garrett Witherington (three snaps) - 59.6
- CB Joshua Clarke (27 snaps) - 58.1
- S Quentin Reddish (27 snaps) - 57.3
- S Tyson Flowers (22 snaps) - 57.2
- CB Cam Chadwick Jr. (18 snaps) - 55.0
- ROLB Brett Clatterbaugh (eight snaps) - 50.9
- DE Javion Hilson (13 snaps) - 50.3
Top-10 By Grade:
- LOLB Aycen Stevens (13 snaps) - 97.8 - Defense
- WR Que'Sean Brown (16 snaps) - 91.6 - Offense
- CB Thomas Williams (27 snaps) - 90.7 - Defense
- LB Noah Chambers (19 snaps) - 90.3 - Defense
- LB George Ballance (23 snaps) - 89.9 - Defense
- LOLB Jason Abbey (16 snaps) - 88.4 - Defense
- TE Luke Reynolds (27 snaps) - 86.2 - Offense
- TE Ja'Ricous Hairston (26 snaps) - 85.7 - Offense
- DT Randy Adirika (16 snaps) - 81.9 - Defense
- QB Bryce Baker (39 snaps) - 81.5 - Offense
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Hughes serves as Virginia Tech On SI's lead editor, a position he has held since July 2025. He is a sophomore at Virginia Tech, majoring in multimedia journalism with a minor in creative writing. Hughes is also the assistant editor-in-chief for 3304 Sports, as well as an on-air talent for 3304's SportsCenter-style studio show. He is also a staff writer for Steering Wheel Nation, having written pieces on several motorsport series, including Formula 1 and the NTT IndyCar Series.Follow thomashughes_05