PFF Grades and Snap Counts From Virginia Tech's Loss to Vanderbilt

Virginia Tech lost their home opener to Vanderbilt on Saturday night.

Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images
It is not going well in Blacksburg, VA.

After a solid first half and a 20-10 lead over Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech allowed Vanderbilt to score 34 unanswered points and win 44-20 in Lane Stadium. The loss sends the Hokies to 0-2 and the speculation about Brent Pry's job is only going to get louder.

In yesterday's loss, who were the highest graded players on PFF (Pro Football Focus)? Snap counts are in parentheses.

Offense

Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones (1) runs the ball during the second quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

1. TE Harrison Saint Germain- 75.6 (4)

2. WR Tucker Holloway- 73.3 (16)

3. TE Ja"Ricous Hairston- 70.8 (11)

4. QB Pop Watson- 69.2 (5)

5. RB Tyler Mason- 69.0 (1)

6. QB Kyron Drones- 68.4 (58)

7. RB Marcellous Hawkins- 63.7 (35)

8. OL Johnny Garrett- 63.1 (42)

9. OL Aidan Lynch- 60.6 (21)

10. Layth Ghannam- 60.3 (63)

11. OL Hannes Hammer- 60.2 (5)

12. TE Zeke Wimbush- 60.1 (5)

13. OL Tomas Rimac- 60.0 (58)

14. OL Kyle Altuner- 59.0 (63)

15. OL Tommy Ricard- 59.0 (38)

16. RB Braydon Bennett- 58.0 (3)

17. RB Jeremiah Coney- 57.9 (8)

18. RB Terion Stewart- 57.4 (14)

19. WR Ayden Greene- 56.8 (47)

20. OL Montavious Cunningham- 56.6 (25)

21. TE Benji Gosnell- 56.5 (48)

22. RB P.J. Prioleau- 55.9 (2)

23. WR Donavon Greene- 55.9 (49)

24. WR Devin Alves- 55.2 (13)

25. WR Cam Seldon- 55.1 (26)

26. WR Isaiah Spencer- 53.2 (32)

Defense

Virginia Tech Footbal
Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores running back Sedrick Alexander (28) runs the ball as Virginia Tech Hokies safety Tyson Flowers (11) defends during the fourth quarter at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

1. DB Krystian Williams- 80.0 (9)

2. Immanuel Hickman- 79.5 (20)

3. DB Quentin Reddish- 79.4 (34)

4. DL Elhadj Fall- 67.9 (27)

5. DB Thomas Williams- 67.9 (25)

6. DL Emmett Laws- 67.7 (11)

7. DB Christian Ellis- 65.7 (16)

8. DE Ben Bell- 65.4 (36)

9. :LB James Jennette- 65. 0 (24)

10. DL Arias Nash- 62.7 (3)

11. DL Kody Huisman- 62.6 (27)

12. LB Michael Short- 62.5 (30)

13. DB Sherrod Covil- 62.1 (5)

14. DB Isaiah Cash- 61.4 (31)

15. DB Caleb Brown- 60.7 (31)

16. DB Tyson Flowers- 60.4 (45)

17. DE Aycen Stevens- 60.2 (5)

18. DE Jason Abbey- 60.0 (2)

19. DL Kemari Copeland- 58.7 (35)

20. DB Jordan Bass- 55.0 (27)

21. LB Jaden Keller- 54,5 (32)

22. LB Caleb Woodson- 51.8 (46)

23. DL Keyshawn Burgos- 51.3 (18)

24. DB Isaiah Brown-Murray- 50.9 (35)

25. LB Kaleb Spencer- 50.6 (9)

26. DB Dante Lovett- 47.9 (21)

27. Kelvin Gilliam Jr- 46.9 (35)

28. DE James Djonkam- 45.8 (27)

29. LB Antwone Santiago- 29.4 (5)

Is Pry's job on the line?

Brent Pry Virginia Tec
Sep 6, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Brent Pry greets fans as he enters the stadium prior to the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

After the loss, Pry of course faced questions about his job and here is what he had to say about feeling the heat:

"I'm not. I tell the players to ignore the noise. The expectations here are to win. I'm not happy with where we are right now. Not from a wins standpoint. But I like this team. I'm still excited about what we can do."

The Hokies have a chance to win some games coming up against Old Dominion, Wofford, NC State, and Wake Forest, but will they?

Jackson Caudell
JACKSON CAUDELL

Jackson Caudell has been covering Georgia Tech Athletics For On SI since March 2022 and the Atlanta Hawks for On SI since October 2023. Jackson is also the co-host of the Bleav in Georgia Tech podcast and he loves to bring thoughtful analysis and comprehensive coverage to everything that he does. Find him on X @jacksoncaudell

