Former Virginia Tech QB Pop Watson Transferring to UMass

One of Virginia Tech football's outgoing players via the 2026 transfer portal has found his new home. Quarterback William "Pop" Watson III, last season's second-string signal-caller, has committed to Massachusetts, according to a report from ESPN's Pete Thamel. Watson, a redshirt sophomore that clocks in at 5-foot-11, 190 pounds, will possess two years of eligibility at UMass.

NEWS: Pop Watson has committed to UMass, said his father Bill Watson. Pop Watson is a local star from Springfield Central High School, where his father is a longtime coach. He has two years of eligibility remaining. https://t.co/aZxQEO4U9k — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) January 12, 2026

Watson started a pair of games in his three-year stint with Virginia Tech, being the 2024 regular season finale vs. Virginia and the subsequent bowl game, in the Duke's Mayo Bowl vs. Minnesota. In 2024, his redshirt freshman season, Watson was the team's third-string quarterback behind Kyron Drones and Collin Schlee. Watson assumed the backup spot when Drones went down, ultimately for the season, vs. Clemson. Schlee exited in the Hokies' penultimate regular season contest against Duke, forcing Watson into action.

Watson was unremarkable as a passer against the Blue Devils, completing 12 of his 25 passes for 146 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. Duke forced Watson, who was logging his first meaningful snaps, into seven sacks and won the contest, 30-23.

Against Virginia, with the Hokies' bowl eligibility hanging in the balance, Watson started for the first time in his career, accumulating 254 passing yards and two touchdowns, one through the air and another on the ground. Watson was named ACC Rookie of the Week for his performance against the Cavaliers in a 37-17 victory that guaranteed the Hokies a bowl bid.

In the Duke's Mayo Bowl, Watson started for his second and last time, although he split time with Schlee. In shortened action, he threw no touchdowns and one pick on a 8-of-12 clip for 81 yards. Minnesota forced Watson into five sacks.

This past season, Watson served as the team's backup behind Drones and logged 22 snaps. Watson saw his most action against Miami, logging 77 yards on two completions, though he also committed a costly fumble that evaporated the Hokies' chances at victory.

Virginia Tech football currently has four quarterbacks on the roster with eligibility remaining, all of which are freshmen or redshirt freshmen: Bryce Baker (r-Fr.), AJ Brand (r-Fr.), Kelden Ryan (r-Fr.) and Troy Huhn (Fr.). Baker is the only one of the four with any collegiate snaps. Ethan Grunkemeyer has been rumored by several outlets to be "expected to commit" to Virginia Tech, though Grunkemeyer has not released an official announcement.

Virginia Tech's 2026 campaign kicks off on Sept. 5, 2026 when the Hokies take on VMI in the two schools' first meeting since 1984.

More Virginia Tech Football News: