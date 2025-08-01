Phil Steele Predicts Virginia Tech to Be a Top 12 Most Improved Team in 2025
For some, buying into any optimism surrounding the Virginia Tech football is at a low point, following a 2024 campaign that ended in a 6-7 record and a feeling of a missed opportunity. But this season, following the introduction of over 30 transfers, new coordinators on both sides of the ball, a new offensive line coach and a team mentality based on "brotherhood", the outlook is different.
"I think more than anything, these guys got a little chip on their shoulder," Pry said after yesterday's opening afternoon of fall camp. "They're excited about how close they are, they're excited about the summer they've had, and they feel like they have something to prove."
One notable analyst keeping an eye on the Hokies is veteran college football writer Phil Steele, known for his extensive preseason publications and detailed statistical breakdowns. Steele’s annual previews are often a reliable benchmark for preseason expectations. For Tech, Steele believes that the 2025 iteration marks Pry's strongest team going into Year 4 at Blacksburg. On3 described this upcoming campaign as one that "could mean nailing down [Pry's] job security" if the season as a whole is encouraging in regards to the program's future.
Here's what Steele had to say on the Hokies in this year's iteration:
"While they drop to 12 returning starters, this is Pry‘s best team and they come into the year under the radar but make my Most Improved List and will make some noise in the ACC and top last year’s win total.”
The mood around several pockets of the media is that the 2025 campaign represents a do-or-die season for Pry, where preseason optimism must turn into regular season results. It's a junction that could define Pry's tenure, determining whether the Hokies can truly take that step to rise back into contention or remain stuck in the middle of the ACC.